Silvertips announce front office change

Everett, Wash. – The Everett Silvertips announced Thursday that the organization will not be extending its contract with Garry Davidson in his capacity as General Manager. Davidson is departing the organization, effective immediately.

“Thank you to Garry for his contribution to our franchise over the past 9 years”, said Zoran Rajcic, President & COO. “Garry has been significant contributor to our franchise, and the business and on-ice success of the Everett Silvertips is directly attributable to his efforts.”

The past two seasons have necessitated the restructuring of Silvertips hockey operations, and this process is ongoing. The Silvertips remain focused on the long-term on-ice and business success for our players, fans, partners, sponsors and our ownership. Further information on this process will be provided in the coming weeks.