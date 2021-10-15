Scholastic Players of the Month | Noah Patenaude Profile

Noah Patenaude joined the Saint John Sea Dogs for the 2019-2020 season as a seventeen-year-old working hard on his high school requirements and excited to play hockey. Noah is fortunate to be multi-lingual but studying in English was very intimidating to him. That year, he joined several other players at Saint John High School where he enrolled in a variety of academic courses as well as language support courses to improve his English skills.

He continued on at Saint John High School in the 2020-2021 academic year with a substantive course load. Unfortunately, due to COVID, all of his academics were delivered online in a primarily asynchronous method, creating an even heavier workload for Noah from both a language and content perspective. This learning environment required focus and self-discipline to be successful. In the Winter semester, after passing Grade 11 English and Grade 11 Math, Noah was offered the opportunity to take an additional course – Grade 12 English, and graduate. And then the season ended. It was a learning opportunity about the value of focus, perseverance, and time management for Noah after his English course timed out and the opportunity for graduation was lost. Presented with an opportunity to study over the summer and complete his Grade 12 English via distance learning, Noah, with the support of his family and billets, completed the English 12 course in record time and with a final grade of 94%.

The comments he received from his teacher were very positive; “exceptional preparation of summative tasks, makes exceptional contributions to class discussions, makes exceptional use of available resources to support learning expectations”. He has now been accepted at UNB Saint John where he is enrolled in his first University course.

_

Text written by Dr. Shelley M. Rinehart, Saint John Sea Dogs Academic Advisor