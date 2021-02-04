Schedule update for fourth protected environment event

After announcing a few COVID-19 active cases among the Victoriaville Tigres’ players and preventative isolation measures for the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has revised the schedule of the fourth protected environment.

The events will be hosted by two organizations: the Quebec Remparts and the Shawinigan Cataractes. Since the Victoriaville Tigres are unable to participate in the upcoming protected environment, the Desjardins Coliseum will not be hosting QMJHL games from February 12-18, 2021.

Here is the breakdown of the participating teams and the full schedule for each event:

Groups

Vidéotron Centre, Quebec City

Teams: Baie-Comeau, Chicoutimi, Drummondville, Gatineau, Quebec City, Rimouski and Rouyn-Noranda

Gervais-Auto Centre, Shawinigan

Teams: Blainville-Boisbriand, Shawinigan, Val-d’Or and Sherbrooke

Schedule