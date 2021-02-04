MENU
February 4, 2021

Schedule update for fourth protected environment event

QMJHL

After announcing a few COVID-19 active cases among the Victoriaville Tigres’ players and preventative isolation measures for the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has revised the schedule of the fourth protected environment.

The events will be hosted by two organizations: the Quebec Remparts and the Shawinigan Cataractes. Since the Victoriaville Tigres are unable to participate in the upcoming protected environment, the Desjardins Coliseum will not be hosting QMJHL games from February 12-18, 2021.

Here is the breakdown of the participating teams and the full schedule for each event:

Groups

  • Vidéotron Centre, Quebec City

Teams: Baie-Comeau, Chicoutimi, Drummondville, Gatineau, Quebec City, Rimouski and Rouyn-Noranda

  • Gervais-Auto Centre, Shawinigan

Teams: Blainville-Boisbriand, Shawinigan, Val-d’Or and Sherbrooke

Schedule

DAY DATE TIME GAME # VIS LOC ARENA
Ven/Fri 2021-02-12 14:00 201 Baie-Comeau Québec Centre Vidéotron
Ven/Fri 2021-02-12 19:00 651 Rimouski Gatineau Centre Vidéotron
Ven/Fri 2021-02-12 14:00 638 Sherbrooke Shawinigan Centre Gervais-Auto
Ven/Fri 2021-02-12 19:00 58 Val-d’Or Blainville-Boisbriand Centre Gervais-Auto
Sam/Sat 2021-02-13 14:00 342 Drummondville Rouyn-Noranda Centre Vidéotron
Sam/Sat 2021-02-13 19:00 652 Gatineau Québec Centre Vidéotron
Sam/Sat 2021-02-13 14:00 650 Shawinigan Sherbrooke Centre Gervais-Auto
Sam/Sat 2021-02-13 19:00 176 Blainville-Boisbriand Val-d’Or Centre Gervais-Auto
Dim/Sun 2021-02-14 14:00 648 Baie-Comeau Drummondville Centre Vidéotron
Dim/Sun 2021-02-14 19:00 654 Rimouski Rouyn-Noranda Centre Vidéotron
Lun/Mon 2021-02-15 18:00 641 Shawinigan Val-d’Or Centre Gervais-Auto
Mar/Tue 2021-02-16 14:00 279 Rimouski Québec Centre Vidéotron
Mar/Tue 2021-02-16 19:00 647 Baie-Comeau Gatineau Centre Vidéotron
Mar/Tue 2021-02-16 18:00 160 Sherbrooke Blainville-Boisbriand Centre Gervais-Auto
Mer/Wed 2021-02-17 14:00 655 Rouyn-Noranda Chicoutimi Centre Vidéotron
Mer/Wed 2021-02-17 19:00 40 Drummondville Gatineau Centre Vidéotron
Mer/Wed 2021-02-17 18:00 49 Sherbrooke Val-d’Or Centre Gervais-Auto
Jeu/Thu 2021-02-18 14:00 656 Québec Rouyn-Noranda Centre Vidéotron
Jeu/Thu 2021-02-18 19:00 653 Drummondville Chicoutimi Centre Vidéotron
Jeu/Thu 2021-02-18 18:00 649 Shawinigan Blainville-Boisbriand Centre Gervais-Auto
