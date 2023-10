Schedule announced for 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow

Mark your calendars; the schedule for the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow has arrived.

Hosted by the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit at the Dow Event Center, the 2024 tournament will begin May 24 when the Spirit host the WHL’s Ed Chynoweth Cup winners.

A day later, the QMJHL’s Gilles Courteau Trophy victors will face the newest J. Ross Robertson Cup and OHL champion.

The round-robin will conclude May 29 with an all-OHL affair while a tie-breaker, if necessary, is scheduled for May 30.

The semi-final will take place May 31 with the final set for June 2. All games times are to be determined.

Tickets for the tournament will be available for purchase as of Oct. 11. As part of their journey as hosts of the tournament, fans can join the Spirit on their quest for the CHL’s most prized possession with unparalleled behind-the-scenes access every step of the way in Spirit Rising: Go Great Lake Bay’s Exclusive Look at the Quest for the 2024 Memorial Cup.

The most recent Memorial Cup took place in Kamloops last June and saw the Québec Remparts defeat the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-0 in the final to win the CHL’s top prize. With their victory, the QMJHL has now won four straight Memorial Cup titles, the most of any league in the CHL since the tournament switched over to a round-robin format in 1972.