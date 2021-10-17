Saturday Highlights: A night of firsts in the crease

BARRIE 2, MISSISSAUGA 0

– New York Rangers prospect Evan Vierling broke a scoreless tie with 1:29 remaining before adding an empty-netter.

– Colts netminder Matteo Lalama posted a 33-save shutout in his OHL debut.

– Colorado Avalanche prospect Oskar Olausson assisted on the game winner, giving him points in each of his first four OHL contests.

– Roman Basran made his first OHL start for Mississauga, stopping 17 of 18.

GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

Vierling powers Colts with two goals. Lalama shuts the door. COLTS FIRST VICTORY!!!#BackInTheSaddlepic.twitter.com/PCmPKxrQff — Barrie Colts (@OHLBarrieColts) October 17, 2021

ERIE 4, SAGINAW 2

– The Otters scored four unanswered goals to capture their first win of the season on opening night in Saginaw.

– Connor Lockhart set up Elias Cohen for the third period game winner.

– Colby Saganiuk, Noah Sedore and Brendan Sellan also scored Erie goals.

– Rookie netminder Nolan Lalonde made 29 saves to record his first career OHL win.

– Defencemen Roberto Mancini and Mitchell Smith scored to send Saginaw up 2-0 into the first intermission.

GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

Otters thread the needle off the rush ?@ErieOtters capitalize in transition as @Canucks prospect Connor Lockhart (@C_lockhart73) sets up Elias Cohen (@EliasCohen97) for the game winner in Saginaw ? pic.twitter.com/ZSWjGZaYE3 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 17, 2021

OWEN SOUND 5, SAULT STE. MARIE 3

– Attack rookie Colby Barlow broke a 3-3 tie with 6:55 remaining in the second period and Owen Sound never looked back.

– Mack Guzda made 41 saves and fellow overager Andrew Perrott recorded a goal and two assists from the back end.

– Big Attack winger Stepan Machacek scored twice in the win.

– Tye Kartye, Bryce McConnell-Barker and Marco Mignosa scored Soo goals.

– Attack earn their first win of the season despite being outshot 44-37.

– Greyhounds return home with four of a possible six points from weekend three-in-three with stops in Barrie, Guelph and Owen Sound.

GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

Hounds are heading home with four out of a possible six points from their roadtrip to BAR-GUE-OS.

Tonight’s game story is now posted at https://t.co/BQnNEeFG2s

? by Peter Ruicci (Independent Media)

? Courtesy of @AttackOHLpic.twitter.com/VMEgM0E7VQ — Soo Greyhounds (@OHLHoundPower) October 17, 2021

LONDON 5, SARNIA 4 – OT

– Rookie forward Colton Smith scored his first OHL hat trick, completing it 8:57 into the second period.

– London led 4-1 before Sarnia rallied back to force overtime on a pair of goals from Nolan Burke.

– Smith and Burke now sit tied for the OHL goal-scoring lead with five goals apiece.

– Brett Brochu came up with a big overtime save before the Knights transitioned where Luke Evangelista set up Sean McGurn for the game winner.

– The Knights are the first OHL team to 5-0 on the season.

– Sarnia earns a point and is now 1-1-2-0.

GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

14 wins in a row. Has won 27 of last 28.@BrettBrochu is a brick wall.#GoKnightsGopic.twitter.com/htIrjcCBFU — London Knights (@LondonKnights) October 17, 2021

KINGSTON 3, PETERBOROUGH 1

– Rookies Matthew Soto and Paul Ludwinski scored third period goals before Ethan Ritchie added insurance in a 3-1 Frontenacs road win.

– Overage forwards Lucas Edmonds and Jordan Frasca both finished with two assists.

– Samuel Mayer provided Peterborough’s lone marker while Michael Simpson turned aside 29 shots.

– Ottawa Senators prospect Leevi Merilainen made 21 saves for the win as Kingston improved to 3-2-0-0.

GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

HAMILTON 4, NIAGARA 0

– Former 15th round OHL Priority Selection choice Tristan Malboeuf was perfect in his OHL debut, posting a 27-save shutout.

– The Bulldogs blanked the IceDogs 4-0 for the second night in a row to improve to 4-0 on the season.

– George Diaco scored twice for Hamilton while Ryan Humphrey had a goal and two assists and Logan Morrison scored once and added a helper.

– Tucker Tynan made 20 saves for the IceDogs in the loss.

GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS