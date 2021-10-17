MENU
October 17, 2021

Saturday Highlights: A night of firsts in the crease

Ontario Hockey League

 

BARRIE 2, MISSISSAUGA 0
– New York Rangers prospect Evan Vierling broke a scoreless tie with 1:29 remaining before adding an empty-netter.
– Colts netminder Matteo Lalama posted a 33-save shutout in his OHL debut.
– Colorado Avalanche prospect Oskar Olausson assisted on the game winner, giving him points in each of his first four OHL contests.
Roman Basran made his first OHL start for Mississauga, stopping 17 of 18.
GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

ERIE 4, SAGINAW 2
– The Otters scored four unanswered goals to capture their first win of the season on opening night in Saginaw.
Connor Lockhart set up Elias Cohen for the third period game winner.
Colby Saganiuk, Noah Sedore and Brendan Sellan also scored Erie goals.
– Rookie netminder Nolan Lalonde made 29 saves to record his first career OHL win.
– Defencemen Roberto Mancini and Mitchell Smith scored to send Saginaw up 2-0 into the first intermission.
GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

OWEN SOUND 5, SAULT STE. MARIE 3
– Attack rookie Colby Barlow broke a 3-3 tie with 6:55 remaining in the second period and Owen Sound never looked back.
Mack Guzda made 41 saves and fellow overager Andrew Perrott recorded a goal and two assists from the back end.
– Big Attack winger Stepan Machacek scored twice in the win.
Tye Kartye, Bryce McConnell-Barker and Marco Mignosa scored Soo goals.
– Attack earn their first win of the season despite being outshot 44-37.
– Greyhounds return home with four of a possible six points from weekend three-in-three with stops in Barrie, Guelph and Owen Sound.
GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

LONDON 5, SARNIA 4 – OT
– Rookie forward Colton Smith scored his first OHL hat trick, completing it 8:57 into the second period.
– London led 4-1 before Sarnia rallied back to force overtime on a pair of goals from Nolan Burke.
– Smith and Burke now sit tied for the OHL goal-scoring lead with five goals apiece.
Brett Brochu came up with a big overtime save before the Knights transitioned where Luke Evangelista set up Sean McGurn for the game winner.
– The Knights are the first OHL team to 5-0 on the season.
– Sarnia earns a point and is now 1-1-2-0.
GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

KINGSTON 3, PETERBOROUGH 1
– Rookies Matthew Soto and Paul Ludwinski scored third period goals before Ethan Ritchie added insurance in a 3-1 Frontenacs road win.
– Overage forwards Lucas Edmonds and Jordan Frasca both finished with two assists.
Samuel Mayer provided Peterborough’s lone marker while Michael Simpson turned aside 29 shots.
– Ottawa Senators prospect Leevi Merilainen made 21 saves for the win as Kingston improved to 3-2-0-0.
GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

HAMILTON 4, NIAGARA 0
– Former 15th round OHL Priority Selection choice Tristan Malboeuf was perfect in his OHL debut, posting a 27-save shutout.
– The Bulldogs blanked the IceDogs 4-0 for the second night in a row to improve to 4-0 on the season.
George Diaco scored twice for Hamilton while Ryan Humphrey had a goal and two assists and Logan Morrison scored once and added a helper.
Tucker Tynan made 20 saves for the IceDogs in the loss.
GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

