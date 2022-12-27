Sapovaliv agrees to ELC with Golden Knights

Saginaw Spirit forward Matyas Sapovaliv has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Sapovaliv has played at a point-per-game pace this year as he has recorded 30 points (11 goals) for a Spirit side that is tied for the OHL’s West Division lead.

The 15th overall pick in the 2021 CHL Import Draft, the Czech native tallied 18 goals and 52 points as a rookie in 2021-22 and was subsequently drafted 48th overall by Vegas in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The 18-year-old is currently competing at the 2023 World Juniors for his native Czechia as he represents his country for the second time at the tournament.