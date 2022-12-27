2023 World Juniors daily: Dec. 27

After a sensational opening day of the 2023 World Juniors, Day 2 of the tournament will attempt to ride the momentum with another four-game slate Tuesday.

Germany and Slovakia will each play their first game of the tournament while six other teams will get back to work immediately.

Day 2 schedule:

Finland vs. Slovakia — 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT

Germany vs. Sweden — 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT

Switzerland vs. Latvia — 4 pm ET / 1 p.m. PT

Austria vs. Czechia — 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT

The day ahead:

After a disappointing effort in Edmonton earlier this year where they failed to advance out of the round-robin, Slovakia will look to rebound in 2023. They start their campaign in Tuesday’s opener against Finland, who suffered a shock overtime loss to Switzerland Monday.

Slovakia has five CHL representatives that includes Vancouver’s Samuel Honzek and Kitchener’s Filip Mesar and went 1-2 in pre-tournament play.

Filip Mesar 🇸🇰 leads the way as we look at 🔟 of the best goals scored by CHL players around the 🌍 who will compete at the 2023 #WorldJuniors! pic.twitter.com/FKJb5M9T88 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 26, 2022

Germany also debuts Tuesday as they will face a Swedish side that put 11 goals past Austria yesterday. The Germans matched their best ever finish in Edmonton with a quarterfinal berth and in 2023, their roster feature two CHLers in London’s Ryan Del Monte and Edmonton’s Luca Hauf. In exhibition play, Germany went 2-0-1.

Switzerland will look to win its second straight after their 3-2 win over Finland in the tournament’s first game as they face Latvia in Moncton. Latvia were beaten 5-2 by the USA in their opener yesterday. Earlier this year, both teams made the quarterfinals.

The day’s final game features a Czechia team that shocked Canada 5-2 Monday night against an Austria side that were blown out against Sweden.

Day 1 results:

Switzerland 3-2 Finland (OT)

Sweden 11-0 Austria

USA 5-2 Latvia

Czechia 5-2 Canada

About yesterday:

Halifax and Switzerland captain Attilio Biasca was the hero in their 3-2 win over Finland as he buried the overtime winner. At the 2022 tournament, Biasca scored four times and continued his impressive form on the international stage Monday. Shawinigan’s Lorenzo Canonica also scored for Switzerland as they seek a quarterfinal berth for the second straight year.

Both of Latvia’s goals in their defeat against the USA came from CHLers in Niks Fenenko (BAC) and Anri Ravinskis (BLB) while Ottawa’s Tyler Boucher was held pointless in 12:55 of ice time for the Americans.

David Spacek (SHE) and Stanislav Svozil (REG) each had a goal and an assist for Czechia in their upset of Canada while David Moravec (HAL) also found the back of the net on ‘home ice.’ Tri-City’s Tomas Suchanek was spectacular in goal as he made 36 saves to give Czechia their first-ever regulation win over Canada at a World Juniors.

Former Kingston captain Shane Wright, as well as Connor Bedard (REG), scored for Canada while Thomas Milic (SEA) stopped all 10 shots he faced after he replaced Benjamin Gaudreau (SAR).

Vinzenz Rohrer (OTT) was scheduled to play for Austria but was a late scratch due to illness.

Who to watch:

Stanislav Svozil’s 32 assists with Regina this year are the second most among WHL d-men and on Monday, he showed not just his passing ability on Spacek’s goal, but his own shot too as he fired a wrister past Gaudreau that stood as the game-winner.

The Columbus prospect saw 20:51 of ice time, the second most among Czechia skaters against Canada, while his 28 total shifts were tied for the team lead.

Against a reeling Austria tonight, Svozil seems primed for another offensive output as Czechia look to move to 2-0-0.

Where to watch:

The first three games Monday can seen on TSN 1/4/5 while Czechia vs. Austria is available on TSN 1/4.