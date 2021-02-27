Road to the QMJHL Entry Draft | February 2021

The latest crop of QMJHL prospects has already caught the eye of scouts across Quebec and Atlantic Canada. The following players possess all the intangibles needed to be key contributors at the next level.

It is to be noted that February’s prospects are listed in no particular order:

Conor Ryan – Mount St-Charles Academy U15 – LHD

“Skating and edgework are compulsory attributes of a major junior hockey player in this day and age. Conor Ryan checks both boxes. The Mount Saint Charles U15’s defenceman is a smooth skater both ways and has the ability to escape pressure with tidy glide turn techniques.

Over the past couple of months, the St. John’s native has made strides in his ability to make good decisions while under pressure and has been doing a better job of scanning the ice with his head up while carrying the puck. In the Saints most recent games, Ryan showed the ability to get pucks on goal from the blue line – he has the footwork to walk the line and use his eyes and feet to maneuver defending wingers in the shooting lanes. Conor has a strong interest in the game and is continuously looking for ways to improve – an aspect that often goes overlooked while analyzing a player’s future capacity.

He may not possess the size, strength and polish as some of the premiere defencemen in this class – however, Ryan has the potential to be an intriguing mid-to-late round value prospect with upside if he can continue to add size and strength to his current frame.” –Andrew Pearcey, CSR Scout, Newfoundland & Labrador Region

Justin Gendron – Moncton Flyers – RW

“Justin is a dynamic scoring winger at the U18 level. He possesses all the tools to be an effective top six forward in the QMJHL but will have to continue to work on his explosiveness, play away from the puck and consistency to reach his full potential at the next level.

Justin thinks the game very well, possesses great puck skills, distributes the puck effectively and has a very accurate and heavy shot. He’s a natural goal scorer. Like most highly skilled wingers, he will have to continue to get stronger and quicker to compete and win more puck battles in traffic.” –Craig Eagles, CSR Scout, New Brunswick Region

Jérémie Dumas-Larouche – Magog Cantonniers – LHD

“This 6’2” giant is very efficient along the wall and in one-on-one battles. He uses his stick well. He has a good reading of the game and his first pass is fast and precise.

He is able to get involved in the offensive zone thanks to his shots. While continuing to work on his mobility, he is a defenseman who will be able to stand out in the QMJHL.” -Steve Gosselin, CSR Scout, Quebec Region

Maël St-Denis – St-Eustache Vikings – C

“During preseason games, Maël drew the scouts’ attention. He plays at center and makes very good decisions in the defensive aspect of the game. Whether that’s with his quick backchecks, his efficient support to his defensemen in the defensive zone or his performance in the face-off dot. He is therefore an important asset to prevent the opponent from advancing offensively.

He has a very good reading of the game and reacts quickly. He occupies free space, either to fill in the one left by his teammates or to support them offensively. All this is done with a lot of effort and very good skills. All these qualities make Maël a player to watch and a quality prospect for the next QMJHL Draft.” –Claude Gosselin, CSR Scout, Quebec Region

Antoine Lagacé – St-Eustache Vikings – RHD

“Antoine is a very intense right-handed defenseman who is very determined in his defensive zone. The opponent must play with his head high because he is able to deliver good checks. He has good technical qualities, is a good skater and has a very powerful shot.

He likes to support the offense and position himself close to the opponent’s net without his opponents’ knowing it. He is able to control the puck well along the blue line in the offensive zone. He is a complete defensive player who can play in all phases of the game.” -Daniel Noonan, CSR Scout, Quebec Region

Mathieu Pelletier – Mount Academy Saints – C

“Mathieu is a two-way centerman that has the work ethic coaches appreciate in their players. He plays every shift with tremendous energy and is relentless in pressuring opponents. He is an explosive skater that can execute at full speed, which is key asset to playing at the major junior level.

A complete player, he can contribute offensively using his quick release, good vision, and passing skills. He is reliable defensively, doesn’t circle in the defensive zone using stops and starts, and is strong in battles for the puck. He’s an effective penalty killer, willing to block shots and win battles for the puck.

Mathieu has the presence of a leader on the ice and energizes his team through his hard work and intense style of play. He is a versatile player, not physically big but strong, that finishes his checks.” – Corrado Micalef, CSR Scout, Atlantic Region

Justin Boisselle – Chateauguay Grenadiers – RW

“With a good physique that he uses wisely, Justin distinguishes himself in many ways on the ice. Solid in the corners and along the wall, he regularly wins his battles for puck possession. He has a good vision of the game and feeds his teammates well.

He quickly releases a heavy shot and hits the target regularly. His skating progression combined with a good work ethic in all three zones will allow him to join the QMJHL ranks eventually.” -Benoît Payment, CSR Scout, Quebec Region

Matis Ouellet – Amos Forestiers – RW

“When it comes to analyzing prospects, Mathis Ouellet’s name draws attention. He is an intriguing player, and his toolbox is well stocked. Matis is a powerful skater who loves to generate the attack and has a good shot.

His individual skills are the dominant qualities of his game. Last season he finished the season in ninth place among the Bantam AAA scorers, only nine points behind the leader. If he puts the effort on and off the ice, Matis will undoubtedly be a great player in the QMJHL.” –Frédéric Simard, CSR Scout, Quebec Region

Malcom Green – Dartmouth Steele Subaru – C

“Growing in size and potential, Malcolm Green is a big forward with the ability to do it all. Measuring in at 6’2’’ and 180lbs, he uses his size to create space and opportunity. He finishes his checks and has a great feel for where to be on the ice in both the offensive and defensive zones.

To go along with his hockey sense, Malcolm has good speed and solid puck skills. He has all of the tools to be a complete player at the next level.” -Taylor Burke, CSR Scout, Nova Scotia Region

Olivier Brideau – Gatineau Intrépide – G

“Olivier is a goaltender with a strong base position. His body is constantly facing the puck. He has good hands and good explosiveness in his legs that allow him to move quickly to beat opponents on cross-ice passes.

While he needs to work on his balance, which will help him in facing secondary shots, he still has shown tremendous potential.” –Maxime Ouellet, CSR Goaltending Scout