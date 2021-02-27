New Brunswick teams will resume playing the week of March 8th

Following constructive dialogue and meetings with New Brunswick Public Health and Government officials, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is announcing the return of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, the Moncton Wildcats and the Saint John Sea Dogs to competition starting the week of March 8th.

A new schedule will be produced and released at the beginning of next week. Of note, the New Brunswick-based teams will only play against each other in March with fans in the building. The situation will be reevaluated with Public Health officials in the upcoming weeks.

“It’s outstanding news for our student-athletes that haven’t competed since late November,” said Commissioner Gilles Courteau. “We want to salute the Government and Public Health officials of New Brunswick for their trust in our Health and Sanitary protocols. Our top priority remains the safety of our players, staffs and fans. We will continue to work in close collaboration with Public Health authorities to ensure a safe environment for all our participants.”