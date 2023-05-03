Road to Memorial Cup daily: Remparts and ICE build 3-0 series leads

CHL Three Stars

James Malatesta (CBJ) had the overtime winner for Quebec to earn Tuesday’s first star. Malatesta also scored in regulation for the Remparts who lead their series 3-0 over Gatineau. The 19-year-old has 14 points (eight goals) in 11 postseason games this year.

Sasha Pastujov (ANA) had three points (1G, 2A) to claim the second star as Sarnia took down London in Game 3. Pastujov, who had 98 points in the regular season, has recorded 14 postseason points thus far.

A three-point (1G, 2A) effort from Matthew Savoie (BUF) saw him claim the third star as Winnipeg took a commanding 3-0 series lead over Saskatoon. Savoie’s 25 postseason points lead the ICE.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(2) North Bay vs. (4) Peterborough — Petes lead series 2-1

Game 3: Petes 3-2 Battalion

Samuel Mayer’s first career postseason goal with 2:05 left in regulation was the game-winner as Peterborough took a 2-1 series lead

Brennan Othmann (NYR) and Avery Hayes also scored for the Petes while Michael Simpson made 32 saves. Othmann extended his point streak to 10 games in the progress

North Bay’s Dom DiVincentiis (WPG) made 40 saves while Pasquale Zito (DET) and Matvey Petrov (EDM) had goals

Game 4 is May 3 at 7:05pm ET

What a time to score your first playoff goal! 😱@PetesOHLhockey defenceman Sam Mayer nets the game-winner with two minutes on the clock to give Peterborough a 2-1 series lead 🎥#OHLPlayoffs | #NBvsPBO pic.twitter.com/4BzfzgeNpn — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) May 3, 2023

Western Conference

(2) London vs. (3) Sarnia – Knights lead series 2-1

Game 3: Sting 5-3 Knights

Sarnia collected its first ever win in an Eastern Conference Championship Series as they got back into their series with London with a pivotal 5-3 win on home ice

Luca Del Bel Belluz (CBJ), Ty Voit (TOR), Marcus Limpar-Lantz and Ethan Ritchie also had goals for the Sting

Nolan Dillingham recorded three assists for Sarnia while Ben Gaudreau (SJ) made 25 saves

Ryan Winterton (SEA) scored for the third consecutive game for London

Game 4 is May 3 at 7:05pm ET

Sasha serves up our 3rd of the game 🍝#LikeNoOther pic.twitter.com/UEmtuCCg93 — x – Sarnia Sting (@StingHockey) May 3, 2023

QMJHL

(1) Quebec vs. (2) Gatineau — Remparts lead series 3-0

Game 3: Remparts 5-4 Olympiques (OT)

The Remparts pushed the Olympiques to the brink with an overtime victory courtesy of Malatesta’s winner at 5:59

Quebec had built a 3-1 lead as Nathan Gaucher, Kassim Gaudet and Malatesta scored but Gatineau took a 4-3 lead at the midway point of the third thanks to Antonin Verreault’s go-ahead goal. Zachary Bolduc (STL) forced overtime with 3:57 to play in regulation

Remparts captain Theo Rochette had two assists while William Rousseau made 36 saves. Gatineau’s Tristan Luneau (ANA) had three helpers

Game 4 is May 3 at 7pm ET

JAMES MALATESTA EN PROLONGATION!! Les @quebec_remparts mènent la série 3-0#CBJ prospect James Malatesta's second of the night puts the #Remparts up 3-0 in the series. #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/lcHShX1GUY — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 3, 2023

(1) Sherbrooke vs. (2) Halifax — Phoenix lead series 2-1

Game 3: Mooseheads 5-2 Phoenix

Halifax got a much needed victory as they got back into their series with Sherbrooke after a 5-2 road win

Alexandre Doucet (DET), Markus Vidicek, Zachary L’Heureux (NSH) and Evan Boucher built Halifax a 4-0 lead. Cole Huckins and ethan Gauthier scored for Sherbrooke before Josh Lawrence found the empty-net

The Mooseheads announced pre-game that star forward Jordan Dumais (CBJ) is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury

Game 4 is May 4 at 7pm ET

Mr. PK got us going shorthanded 🚨 Doucet (8) SH 5:57 1st period

🍎 Furlong | #GoMooseGo🫎 pic.twitter.com/wBzPaAbnBP — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) May 2, 2023

WHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Winnipeg vs. (3) Saskatoon — ICE lead series 3-0

Game 3: ICE 5-1 Blades

The ICE have pushed Saskatoon to the brink after a 5-1 Game 3 win

After Savoie opened the scoring, Zach Benson and Evan Friesman also scored in the first period to build a 3-0 lead

Connor McClennon and Owen Pederson had goals in the second and third period respectively while Ben Zloty tallied three assists

Daniel Hauser made 17 saves as Justin Lies was the only Blades skater to beat him

Game 4 is May 3 at 9pm ET

no loose puck is safe when sav is around #RallyTheStorm | #FeedingTheFuture pic.twitter.com/6yDW7xqIuy — z – Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) May 3, 2023

(1) Seattle vs. (2) Kamloops – Thunderbirds lead series 2-1

Game 3: Blazers 4-1 Thunderbirds

Kamloops cut the series deficit in half against Seattle after a 4-1 win in Game 3

Daylan Kueffler (NYI), Jakub Demek (VGK), Ryan Hofer (MIN) and Matthew Seminoff (DAL) scored for Kamloops while Olen Zellweger (ANA) had three assists

Nolan Allan (CHI) had Seattle’s lone goal as Thomas Milic made 35 saves

Game 4 is May 4 at 10pm ET

Scratch our last tweet, make THIS the cherry on top 🔥🔥🔥#WHLPlayoffs #FeedingTheFuture pic.twitter.com/WJm4Cqk62L — Kamloops Blazers (@blazerhockey) May 3, 2023

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.