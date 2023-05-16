Road to Memorial Cup daily: Petes win Game 3 in OT

CHL Three Stars

Chase Stillman (NJ) scored twice and added an assist to claim the first star in Peterborough’s overtime victory. Stillman, who was acquired from Erie last offseason, had 48 regular season points and has added 12 more in the postseason.

Tucker Robertson (SEA) earned the night’s second star after he buried the overtime winner. After a career high 90 point regular season campaign, Robertson sits second in Petes postseason scoring with 19 (eight goals).

London’s Sean McGurn had two goals in defeat to be named Monday’s third star. McGurn sits second in OHL postseason scoring with 25 points.

OHL Championship Series

(2) London vs. (4) Peterborough — Petes lead series 2-1

Game 3: Petes 6-5 Knights (OT)

Robertson buried the OT winner at 2:32 to give Peterborough a 2-1 series lead

In a back-and-forth affair, London jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the teams combined for seven second period goals. Stillman’s second goal of the night made it 5-5 1:13 into the third

Owen Beck (MTL) had a goal and an assist for the Petes while Avery Hayes and Samuel Mayer each tallied two assists. Michael Simpson made 34 saves

Ryan Winterton (SEA) had two points (1G, 1A) and continues to lead the OHL in playoff scoring with 27 points. Zach Bowen made 19 saves

Game 4 is May 17 at 7:30pm ET live on CHL TV and TSN

Tucker Robertson OT winner❗️😤 The #SeaKraken prospect scores 2:32 into the extra frame and @PetesOHLhockey take Game 3 of the #OHLChampionship Series! #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/lxUzbE5iuI — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 16, 2023

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.