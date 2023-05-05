Road to Memorial Cup daily: Mooseheads and T-Birds collect Game 4 wins

CHL Three Stars

Dylan Guenther’s (ARI) excellent postseason continued Thursday as he collected the first star after a four-point (3G, 1A) outing in Game 4 against Kamloops. It was the first playoff hat-trick of Guenther’s WHL career and took his postseason total to 14 goals, tied for the CHL lead.

Seattle’s Reid Schaefer (NSH) also tallied four points (1G, 3A) to earn the second star. It was Schaefer’s first multi-point performance of the postseason while the fours points were a new playoff career high. Schaefer has 11 points in 12 games during the WHL Playoffs.

Alexandre Doucet (DET) scored twice to help Halifax even its series with Sherbrooke and claim the third star. Doucet’s 10 postseason goals are tied for the third most in the QMJHL.

QMJHL

(1) Sherbrooke vs. (2) Halifax — Series tied 2-2

Game 4: Mooseheads 5-2 Phoenix

After dropping both home games, Halifax have stolen back home ice and evened its series with Sherbrooke after a 5-2 win in Game 4

Atiilio Biasca, Evan Boucher and Mathieu Cataford also scored for Halifax in addition to Doucet’s pair

Owen Phillips had three assists while star forward Jordan Dumais (CBJ) remains out with an upper-body injury

Mathis Rousseau made 32 saves for Halifax as Tyson Hinds (ANA) and Joshua Roy (MTL) were the only Phoenix skaters to beat him

Game 5 is May 6 at 1pm ET live on CHL TV

Doucet rewards Rousseau for his big save with more insurance. 🚨 Doucet (9) 13:20 2nd period

🍎 Vidicek, Phillips | #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/QbEnK1APUj — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) May 5, 2023

WHL

(1) Seattle vs. (2) Kamloops – Thunderbirds lead series 3-1

Game 4: Thunderbirds 8-4 Blazers

While Guenther and Schaefer each had four points for the T-Birds, Kyle Crnkovic and Jared Davidson (MTL) each contributed a goal and an assist as Seattle pushed Kamloops to the edge

Thomas Milic made 36 saves in the Thunderbirds net

Olen Zellweger (ANA) scored twice for Kamloops who will now need to win three straight

Game 5 is May 6 at 9:05pm ET live on CHL TV

A hat-trick from @ArizonaCoyotes prospect Dylan Guenther led the @SeattleTbirds to an 8-4 Game 4 win and a 3-1 series lead Thursday night! 🚨🚨🚨 #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/9vzAO184ae — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 5, 2023

