Road to Memorial Cup daily: Blades for Game 7 as Mooseheads advance

CHL Three Stars

Jordan Dumais (CBJ) led the charge with a four-point (2G, 2A) effort to be named Sunday’s first star as Halifax eliminated Moncton in Game 5. Dumais’ four points tied a postseason career high while he tallied eight points throughout the series. His 16 points are the second most by a Mooseheads skater this postseason.

Egor Sidorov made it back-to-back three-point (2G, 1A) outings to claim the second star as the Blades again kept their season alive with a Game 6 win over Red Deer. The Belarus native has eight points in the second round while his 19 postseason points are tied for the fifth most in the WHL.

Zachary l’Heureux’s (NSH) effective postseason continued Sunday as he had three points (1G, 2A) to be named the third star. L’Heureux had nine points against Moncton that included the game-winning goal in Game 3 and 5.

QMJHL

Eastern Conference

(2) Halifax vs. (3) Moncton — Halifax wins series 4-1

Game 5: Mooseheads 7-3 Wildcats

Evan Boucher and Mathieu Cataford each had a goal and an assist for Halifax

Brady Schultz added two assists for the Mooseheads while Josh Lawrence found the back of the net to take his postseason points total to 19, the third most in the QMJHL.

Halifax advanced to the QMJHL’s semi-finals for the first time since 2019 when they finished as league runner-ups.

The Mooseheads will play Sherbrooke in the next round

If you're Happy and you know it 👏👏 🚨 L'Heureux (6) 19:12 2nd period

🍎 Furlong, Schultz | #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/SOXwUFheZp — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) April 23, 2023

WHL

Eastern Conference

(2) Red Deer vs. (3) Saskatoon — Series tied 3-3

Game 6: Blades 5-3 Rebels

Jake Chiasson (EDM), Jayden Wiens and Trevor Wong also scored for Saskatoon who have erased a 3-0 deficit to force a Game 7

Brandon Lisowsky (TOR) had a pair of helpers while Austin Elliott made 35 saves

Jace Isely scored twice for Red Deer while Kai Uchacz had two points (1G, 1A)

Game 7 is April 25 at 9pm ET

