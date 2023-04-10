Road to Memorial Cup daily: Battalion, Cougars and Sting advance

CHL Three Stars

Kyle McDonald’s (DAL) first postseason hat-trick earned him the first star as North Bay advanced to the second round. McDonald, who signed with Dallas as a free agent last month, had 34 goals in just 43 games during the regular season while his seven playoff goals this year are tied for the OHL lead.

Sasha Pastujov (ANA) had three points (2G, 1A) to claim the second star as Sarnia took out Mississauga to advance to Round 2. Pastujov, who began the year in Guelph, had 98 points in the regular season and had seven points in the Sting’s series win over the Steelheads.

Riley Heidt’s three points (1G, 2A) helped lead Prince George into the second round as he secured Sunday’s third star. Heidt, one of the top prospects for the 2023 NHL Draft, had 97 points in the regular season.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(2) North Bay vs. (7) Mississauga — Battalion win series 4-2

Game 6: Battalion 5-4 Steelheads

Kyle Jackson (SEA) and Dalyn Wakley also scored for North Bay in addition to McDonald’s hat-trick

Dom DiVincentiis (WPG) stopped 36 shots in the North Bay net

Matvey Petrov had an assist and sits tied fourth in OHL postseason scoring with 10 points

North Bay’s second round opponent is yet to be determind

Western Conference

(3) Sarnia vs. (6) Guelph — Sting lead series 3-1

Game 6: Sting 4-3 Storm (OT)

Nolan Burke (NSH) had the series clinching overtime winner as Sarnia advanced to the second round for the fifth time in franchise history

Ty Voit (TOR) had Sarnia’s other goal while Luca Del Bel Belluz (CBJ) had two assists

Sarnia’s second round opponent is yet to be determined

#Smashville prospect Nolan Burke had the series clinching overtime winner for @StingHockey Sunday as Sarnia advanced to the second round of the #OHLPlayoffs for the fifth time in franchise history! #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/WU07Dw9JBU — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 10, 2023

WHL

(4) Prince George vs. (5) Tri-City — Cougars win series 4-2

Game 6: Cougars 5-4 Americans (OT)

Chase Wheatcroft (DAL) sent the Cougars into the second round of the WHL Playoffs for the first time since 2007 as he scored 2:31 into overtime

Caden Brown and Koehn Ziemmer each had two assists for Prince George

Ty Young (VAN) stopped 34 shots in the Cougars net

Prince George will play Seattle in the second round

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.