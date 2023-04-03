Road to Memorial Cup daily: April 3

CHL Three Stars

Connor Bedard led the way Sunday as he claimed the first star after a five-point performance (3G, 2A) to lead the Pats to a 6-5 overtime win in Game 2 against Saskatoon. Bedard, who scored twice in Regina’s Game 1 victory, led the CHL in goals (71) and points (143) in 2022-23.

Artem Grushnikov (DAL) earn Sunday’s second star after he scored a hat-trick in Hamilton’s Game 3 win over Barrie. Grushnikov, who scored just eight goals all season, scored twice into the empty-net and also added an assist.

Alexander Suzdalev collected the third star after a four-assist performance in Regina’s win over Saskatoon. Suzdalev led all CHL rookies in scoring in 2022-23 with 86 points (38 goals).

OHL

Eastern Conference

(1). Ottawa vs. (8) Oshawa — 67’s lead series 2-0

Game 2: 67’s 3-2 Generals

Logan Morrison, the reigning Wayne Gretzky ‘99’ Award winner as OHL Playoffs MVP, had three points (2G, 1A) in the 67’s win

Jack Beck (CGY) had two assists for Ottawa

Game 3 is April 4 at 7:05pm ET

(2) North Bay vs. (7) Mississauga — Series tied 1-1

Game 2: Steelheads 4-3 Battalion

James Hardie had three points (2G, 1A) as Mississauga tied its series with North Bay

Charlie Callaghan scored the game-winner at 9:50 of the third

Mississauga outshot the hosts 44-26

Game 3 is April 4 at 7pm ET

(3) Barrie vs. (6) Hamilton — Colts lead series 2-1

Game 3: Bulldogs 6-3 Barrie

While Grushnikov had a hat-trick, Lawson Sherk contributed three points (1G, 2A) as the Bulldogs got back into their series with the Colts

Nick Lardis and Noah Van Vliet each recorded two assists for Hamilton

Callum Chisholm scored twice for Barrie while Brandt Clarke (LA) had an assist as he registered his 11 th point of the postseason

Game 4 is April 4 at 7pm ET

Artem Grushnikov scored three times Sunday as @BulldogsOHL beat Barrie 6-3 to cut their series deficit to 2-1!

Western Conference

(2) London vs. (7) Owen Sound — Knights lead series 2-0

Game 1: Knights 5-4 Attack (OT)

London native George Diaco had the OT winner for the Knights at 15:47

Easton Cowan and Ryan Winterton (SEA) each had a goal and an assist for the Knights

Owen Sound scored twice in the final 1:25 of regulation to send the game to overtime

The Attack’s Corbin Votary made 48 saves

Game 3 is April 4 at 7pm ET

GEORGE DIACO BLOWS THE ROOF OFF THIS PLACE

(3) Sarnia vs. (6) Guelph — Sting lead series 2-0

Game 2: Sting 5-4 Storm (OT)

Nolan Burke (NSH) buried the overtime winner at 10:30 to give Sarnia a 2-0 series lead

The Sting had forced overtime with just 1:58 left in regulation thanks to Marko Sikic’s goal

Luca Del Bel Belluz (CBJ) scored twice for the Sting

Matthew Poitras (BOS) had two assists while Guelph captain Cooper Walker had a goal and an assist

Game 3 is April 4 at 7pm ET

After Marko Sikic forced overtime with 1:58 to play, @StingHockey took a 2-0 series lead thanks to #Smashville prospect Nolan Burke's winner in the extra frame!

WHL

Eastern Conference

(3) Saskatoon vs. (6) Regina — Pats lead series 2-0

Game 2: Pats 6-5 Blades (OT)

Zack Stringer scored the overtime winner 2:58 into the extra frame as the Pats took a commanding 2-0 series lead

Bedard’s eight playoff points are tied for the WHL lead alongside Kamloops’ Logan Stankoven (DAL)

Drew Sim made 42 saves for Regina

Game 3 is April 4 at 9pm ET

Connor Bedard 𝐡𝐚𝐭-𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤❗️ The @WHLPats star scored three times, and had two assists, as Regina took a 2-0 series lead over Saskatoon thanks to a 6-5 overtime win!

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL's three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States.