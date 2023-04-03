Road to Memorial Cup daily: April 3
CHL Three Stars
Connor Bedard led the way Sunday as he claimed the first star after a five-point performance (3G, 2A) to lead the Pats to a 6-5 overtime win in Game 2 against Saskatoon. Bedard, who scored twice in Regina’s Game 1 victory, led the CHL in goals (71) and points (143) in 2022-23.
Artem Grushnikov (DAL) earn Sunday’s second star after he scored a hat-trick in Hamilton’s Game 3 win over Barrie. Grushnikov, who scored just eight goals all season, scored twice into the empty-net and also added an assist.
Alexander Suzdalev collected the third star after a four-assist performance in Regina’s win over Saskatoon. Suzdalev led all CHL rookies in scoring in 2022-23 with 86 points (38 goals).
OHL
Eastern Conference
(1). Ottawa vs. (8) Oshawa — 67’s lead series 2-0
Game 2: 67’s 3-2 Generals
- Logan Morrison, the reigning Wayne Gretzky ‘99’ Award winner as OHL Playoffs MVP, had three points (2G, 1A) in the 67’s win
- Jack Beck (CGY) had two assists for Ottawa
- Game 3 is April 4 at 7:05pm ET
(2) North Bay vs. (7) Mississauga — Series tied 1-1
Game 2: Steelheads 4-3 Battalion
- James Hardie had three points (2G, 1A) as Mississauga tied its series with North Bay
- Charlie Callaghan scored the game-winner at 9:50 of the third
- Mississauga outshot the hosts 44-26
- Game 3 is April 4 at 7pm ET
(3) Barrie vs. (6) Hamilton — Colts lead series 2-1
Game 3: Bulldogs 6-3 Barrie
- While Grushnikov had a hat-trick, Lawson Sherk contributed three points (1G, 2A) as the Bulldogs got back into their series with the Colts
- Nick Lardis and Noah Van Vliet each recorded two assists for Hamilton
- Callum Chisholm scored twice for Barrie while Brandt Clarke (LA) had an assist as he registered his 11th point of the postseason
- Game 4 is April 4 at 7pm ET
Western Conference
(2) London vs. (7) Owen Sound — Knights lead series 2-0
Game 1: Knights 5-4 Attack (OT)
- London native George Diaco had the OT winner for the Knights at 15:47
- Easton Cowan and Ryan Winterton (SEA) each had a goal and an assist for the Knights
- Owen Sound scored twice in the final 1:25 of regulation to send the game to overtime
- The Attack’s Corbin Votary made 48 saves
- Game 3 is April 4 at 7pm ET
(3) Sarnia vs. (6) Guelph — Sting lead series 2-0
Game 2: Sting 5-4 Storm (OT)
- Nolan Burke (NSH) buried the overtime winner at 10:30 to give Sarnia a 2-0 series lead
- The Sting had forced overtime with just 1:58 left in regulation thanks to Marko Sikic’s goal
- Luca Del Bel Belluz (CBJ) scored twice for the Sting
- Matthew Poitras (BOS) had two assists while Guelph captain Cooper Walker had a goal and an assist
- Game 3 is April 4 at 7pm ET
WHL
Eastern Conference
(3) Saskatoon vs. (6) Regina — Pats lead series 2-0
Game 2: Pats 6-5 Blades (OT)
- Zack Stringer scored the overtime winner 2:58 into the extra frame as the Pats took a commanding 2-0 series lead
- Bedard’s eight playoff points are tied for the WHL lead alongside Kamloops’ Logan Stankoven (DAL)
- Drew Sim made 42 saves for Regina
- Game 3 is April 4 at 9pm ET
Connor Bedard 𝐡𝐚𝐭-𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤❗️
