Remparts win 2023 Memorial Cup

The Quebec Remparts are Memorial Cup champions.

The Remparts claimed the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia title after a 5-0 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds Sunday night.

William Rousseau stopped all 32 shots he faced while Vsevolod Komarov (BUF), James Malatesta (CBJ), Kassim Gaudet, Zachary Bolduc (STL) and Charles Savoie all scored.

“We won the Memorial Cup and everyone is so happy,” Malatesta said. “It’s mission accomplished.”

Malatesta claimed the Stafford Smythe Memorial Trophy as tournament MVP after he had five goals in four games while Rousseau was selected as the Hap Emms Memorial Trophy winner as the best goaltender after he registered a 2.15 GAA and .937 save percentage. Both were also named to the tournament All-Star Team alongside teammate and captain Theo Rochette, who had six points (3G, 3A).

“Will was outstanding in the playoffs and he was outstanding during the entire tournament,” Remparts head coach Patrick Roy said. “You cannot win without a performance like this from your goaltender.”

Komarov had the only goal in the first period as he buried a wrister on an odd-man rush off of Gaudet’s feed before Malatesta extended the lead at 8:50 of the second on a one-timer in the slot.

Gaudet made it 3-0 shorthanded at 12:21 of the third, Bolduc hammered a one-timer on the power play at 15:56 before Savoie completed the scoring with 2:05 left in regulation.

“There’s no words to describe it,” Rochette said. “It’s been an unbelievable tournament and season. We did everything we could and I’m so happy … we worked so hard and we deserve it.”

The victory marks the fourth straight year the QMJHL have won the Memorial Cup after Acadie-Bathurst (2018), Rouyn-Noranda (2019) and Saint John (2022).