Rangers’ Mutter signs with Predators

Mutter, 20 (3/15/01), has skated in 44 OHL games this season and owns 17 points (9g-8a), three shy from matching his career high. The 6-foot-4, 198-pound forward has also recorded 88 penalty minutes, the second-most in the OHL, and two of his career-high nine goals have stood as game-winners. Acquired on Jan. 6 by Kitchener from Hamilton – where he served as an alternate captain – Mutter has posted 11 points (4g-7a) in 21 games for the Rangers, including two multi-point outings.

Undrafted, Mutter has appeared in 199 career OHL games with Kitchener and Hamilton since beginning his junior tenure in 2017-18. His best statistical season came in 2019-10 with Hamilton, where in 60 games he posted eight goals and tallied career highs in assists (12) and points (20) while also recording 107 penalty minutes, tied for the second-most in the OHL. The London, Ont., native skated in his first three professional games in 2020-21, suiting up for the AHL’s Stockton Heat after the OHL canceled its season due to COVID-19.

