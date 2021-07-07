Quebec Remparts and Saint John Sea Dogs bid to host 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia

The Canadian Hockey League announced today that two clubs have submitted intents to bid for the hosting rights of the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia.

The Quebec Remparts and Saint John Sea Dogs will each submit their bids prior to the CHL deadline the week of August 23, with the winning bid then announced the week of September 6.

“We are excited to have two outstanding franchises express their interest to bid for the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia,” said Dan MacKenzie, President of the Canadian Hockey League. “The excitement for this event will be at an all-time high given the events of the past 18 months and we look forward to both celebrating our great game and honouring the brave men and women who served and continue to serve our country.”

The Remparts have twice hosted the CHL’s national championship, doing so in 2003 and 2015. In all, the franchise has made seven Memorial Cup appearances, capturing league-wide supremacy in 1971 and 2006, in addition to five QMJHL playoff titles.

Led by general manager and head coach Patrick Roy, the Remparts finished the 2020-21 season in fourth place in the QMJHL’s East Division, posting a record of 17-9-4-2 and 40 points in 32 games.

Founded in 2005, the Sea Dogs have not hosted the Memorial Cup but have participated in the year-end tournament on three occasions, counting 2011, 2012, and 2017 when the club finished as QMJHL playoff champions. Saint John hoisted the Memorial Cup in 2011.

Led by general manager Trevor Georgie and head coach Greg Gilbert, the Sea Dogs concluded the 2020-21 season in third place in the QMJHL’s Maritimes Division after posting a 15-14-3-1 record and 34 points in 33 games.

“As we enter the fourth year of our partnership with the CHL, we are thrilled to welcome the return of the Memorial Cup and are looking forward to once again experiencing this great Canadian tradition,” said Michael Kopke, Director of Marketing at Kia Canada. “These two cities would make for an exceptional location to host the return of this highly anticipated tournament.”

The 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia will take place from June 3-12 and will feature the playoff champion from the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, in addition to the chosen QMJHL host club.