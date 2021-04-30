MENU
April 30, 2021

Quebec City to host the rest of the 2021 QMJHL Playoffs presented by Maxi and Videotron

QMJHL
QMJHL

 

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today announced that Quebec City’s Videotron Centre will host the rest of the 2021 QMJHL President Cup Playoffs presented by Maxi and Videotron.

The quarterfinals will oppose the round of eight winners in a best-of-five series. Following the quarterfinals, the winner of the Maritimes Division final will join the three semifinalists from Quebec in either a best-of-five or best-of-seven series. At that point, teams will be seeded based on their final position in the 2020-2021 overall standings. Finally, the President Cup Final will oppose both winners of the semifinals in a best-of-seven series which will conclude by mid-June at the latest.

The start date of the second round and its schedule will be announced in the upcoming days.

