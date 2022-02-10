QMJHL unveils the Maritimes Division schedule and capacity updates

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today published the Maritimes Division schedule for the rest of the 2021-2022 season. The Commissioner’s Office is still working on the Quebec-based teams’ calendar. An announcement is expected in the upcoming days.

LINK: https://cdn.theqmjhl.ca/uploads/2022/02/10100224/Calendrier-Maritimes-v2.pdf

Capacity updates

Government officials of the four provinces unveiled their reopening plans earlier this week. Therefore, the QMJHL is now able to provide a capacity update.

New Brunswick

Feb. 18 Full capacity



Nova Scotia

Feb. 14 50% capacity up to 3,000 fans Mar. 14 75% capacity up to 5,000 fans Apr. 14 Full capacity



Prince Edward Island

Feb. 17 50% capacity Mar. 17 75% capacity Apr. 7 Full capacity



Québec

Feb. 21 50% capacity Feb. 28 Full capacity – except for the Videotron Centre* Mar. 14 Full capacity

The League is still working in close collaboration with Public Health officials to ensure a safe environment for its fans. QMJHL teams will continue to enforce the mask mandate and verify proof of vaccination.