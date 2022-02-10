MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
February 10, 2022

QMJHL unveils the Maritimes Division schedule and capacity updates

QMJHL

 

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today published the Maritimes Division schedule for the rest of the 2021-2022 season. The Commissioner’s Office is still working on the Quebec-based teams’ calendar. An announcement is expected in the upcoming days.

LINK: https://cdn.theqmjhl.ca/uploads/2022/02/10100224/Calendrier-Maritimes-v2.pdf

 

Capacity updates 

Government officials of the four provinces unveiled their reopening plans earlier this week. Therefore, the QMJHL is now able to provide a capacity update.

 

New Brunswick

Feb. 18 Full capacity


Nova Scotia

Feb. 14 50% capacity up to 3,000 fans
Mar. 14 75% capacity up to 5,000 fans
Apr. 14 Full capacity


Prince Edward Island

Feb. 17 50% capacity
Mar. 17 75% capacity
Apr. 7 Full capacity


Québec 

Feb. 21 50% capacity
Feb. 28 Full capacity – except for the Videotron Centre*
Mar. 14 Full capacity

 

The League is still working in close collaboration with Public Health officials to ensure a safe environment for its fans. QMJHL teams will continue to enforce the mask mandate and verify proof of vaccination.

More News
Winterhawks netminder Gauthier sets franchise shutout minutes mark
1 hour ago
Dillingham named Sting captain
1 hour ago
In His Own Words - Connor Bedard
1 hour ago
WHL announces postponement of three WHL Regular Season games
1 hour ago
OHL This Week: February 10 to 13, 2022
1 hour ago
CHL on TSN: George a rising star on Knights' blue line
1 hour ago