QMJHL unveils the Maritimes Division schedule and capacity updates
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today published the Maritimes Division schedule for the rest of the 2021-2022 season. The Commissioner’s Office is still working on the Quebec-based teams’ calendar. An announcement is expected in the upcoming days.
LINK: https://cdn.theqmjhl.ca/uploads/2022/02/10100224/Calendrier-Maritimes-v2.pdf
Capacity updates
Government officials of the four provinces unveiled their reopening plans earlier this week. Therefore, the QMJHL is now able to provide a capacity update.
New Brunswick
|Feb. 18
|Full capacity
Nova Scotia
|Feb. 14
|50% capacity up to 3,000 fans
|Mar. 14
|75% capacity up to 5,000 fans
|Apr. 14
|Full capacity
Prince Edward Island
|Feb. 17
|50% capacity
|Mar. 17
|75% capacity
|Apr. 7
|Full capacity
Québec
|Feb. 21
|50% capacity
|Feb. 28
|Full capacity – except for the Videotron Centre*
|Mar. 14
|Full capacity
The League is still working in close collaboration with Public Health officials to ensure a safe environment for its fans. QMJHL teams will continue to enforce the mask mandate and verify proof of vaccination.