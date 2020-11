The QMJHL has announced its Team of the Week for the week ending Nov. 1:

FORWARDS:

Shawn Element, Cape Breton Eagles | 2GP-2G-3A, +2

Vincent Labelle, Moncton Wildcats | 2GP-0G-6A, +5

Philippe Daoust, Moncton Wildcats | 2GP-1G-4A, -1

DEFENCEMEN:

GOALTENDER: