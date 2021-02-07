QMJHL Scholastic Players of the Month | Mathieu Bizier Profile

Mathieu Bizier is a very disciplined and diligent young man. The one who studies in Cégep de l’Outaouais’ Natural Science Program always shows up to his studying periods with a smile on, has a positive attitude and always remains available to help his colleagues.

Mathieu started the season by taking six classes, since he had two classes from his spring semester to complete. He managed to finish both the previously mentioned courses with an 83% average. With that said, he is now taking four classes – chemistry, algebra, literature, and philosophy – in which he has been able to maintain an 84% average up to this point.

Mathieu never hesitates to spend time studying and completing his schoolwork outside of the studying hours scheduled by the Olympiques organization. He’s fully committed and is a great role model for his teammates to follow. Bizier plans to sign up in a University’s Engineering Program in the near future and has taken every step to reach his goal.

Congratulations Mathieu!

_

Scholastic Player of the Month Profiles, 2020-2021 Season:

October 2020 | Cedric Desruisseaux | Charlottetown Islanders

November 2020 | Xavier Simoneau | Drummondville Voltigeurs

December 2020 | Benjamin Tardif | Sherbrooke Phoenix

January 2021 | Mathieu Bizier | Gatineau Olympiques