QMJHL Players of the Month | February 2022

Here are the QMJHL’s standout players from the month of February. Below you will find the league’s top-performing forward, defenseman, rookie and goaltender of the past month, as well as an honorable mention for each.

FORWARD OF THE MONTH

Joshua Roy – Sherbrooke Phœnix – 10GP, 8G, 18A, 26Pts

Joshua Roy is doing a fantastic job of showing everyone why he was the first overall selection at the 2019 QMJHL Draft. The 18-year-old from Saint-Georges-de-Beauce, Quebec recorded a point in every February game, five games with at least three points and, to cap off the month, a career-high six-point outing versus Victoriaville. To add to his offensive prowess, Roy completed February with a +/- rating of +12 as the Phœnix remains in the battle for first place in the Central Division. The third-year veteran enters the month of March riding a 12-game point streak.

Roy, a 2021 draftee of the Montreal Canadiens, leads the league in assists (48) and points (73), easily surpassing his previous single season highs with 29 games remaining in the regular season.



Honorable Mention

William Dufour – Saint John Sea Dogs – 11GP, 13G, 7A, 20Pts

If there’s a red light flashing in Saint John, there’s a good chance Dufour is the culprit. The 2020 New York Islanders draft pick posted four multi-goal games during the month, including a career-best four-goal outing against Moncton on the 27th. The fourth-year vet leads all marksmen in the league with 35 tallies, putting him on pace for a 59-goal campaign, a feat not achieved in the league in 15 years.

DEFENSEMAN OF THE MONTH

Miguel Tourigny – Acadie-Bathurst Titan – 8GP, 2G, 12A, 14Pts

Miguel Tourigny found himself wearing a new sweater for the first time in his four-year QMJHL career to start the month. However, the 20-year-old from Victoriaville, Quebec has made himself very much at home in Northern New Brunswick, recording a point in each game played with the Titan so far. Four of those games have seen the rearguard produce multiple points, including a personal-best four-assist effort against Victoriaville on the 17th. Tourigny’s performance has been reflected in his new team’s results as well, the Titan having earned at least a point in each contest their new acquisition has suited up for.

Tourigny remains atop the league leaderboard in scoring among defensemen with 21 goals and 54 points through 38 games. He was a free agent invite to NHL training camp with the Anaheim Ducks in 2021.

Honorable Mention

Vincent Sevigny – Saint John Sea Dogs – 11GP, 5G, 7A, 12Pts

Although the Memorial Cup is almost four months away, Vincent Sevigny is already playing for the tournament hosts like each night is the Championship Final. The overage star registered three multi-point games in his first month with the Sea Dogs to go with a fantastic +13 rating, finishing every game except one at even or better in the +/- category. Sevigny’s recent production finds him tied for third in the league in defensive scoring with 40 points in 36 games.

ROOKIE OF THE MONTH

Ethan Gauthier– Sherbrooke Phœnix – 10GP, 5G, 7A, 12Pts

When he was selected first overall at the 2021 QMJHL Draft, expectations were high for Ethan Gauthier. As the calendar turns to March, it’s safe to say those expectations are being met. The 17-year-old from Phœnix, Arizona posted four multi-point games in the past month, including his first career QMJHL hat trick on February 20th versus the Remparts. Currently riding a four-game point streak, Gauthier is finding his groove and looking impressive on a Phœnix squad that’s rich in talent.

Getting back on the ice full time after prolonged pandemic-related hiatuses, Gauthier, who has recorded 23 points in 36 games, has shown flashes of the dynamic play that earned him star status at the U18 AAA level from 2018-2020.

Honorable Mention



Yoan Loshing – Moncton Wildcats – 6GP, 5G, 4A, 9Pts

Loshing put up a Februrary that the Wildcats brass envisioned when they selected him in the first round of the 2020 QMJHL Draft. Included in those highlights were a pair of two-goal games, three multi-point outings and three powerplay markers. The 18-year-old from Lemoyne, Quebec continues to earn more and more key minutes on a Cats club on the rise. Before debuting in the QMJHL, Loshing was a two-way star with the Mississauga Senators of the GTHL.

GOALTENDER OF THE MONTH

Remi Poirier – Gatineau Olympiques – 6-0-1-0, 1.84 GAA, .930 SV%, 1 SO

In many respects, the Gatineau Olympiques are riding a wave of youth to the upper tier of the QMJHL standings. However, it’s their veteran netminder that’s stolen the show on more than one occasion. Remi Poirier has yet to lose a game in regulation in 2022, including a four-game personal win streak to close out February. The 20-year-old from Granby, Quebec allowed two goals or fewer in four games in the month, including a 26-save performance against Chicoutimi on the 18th in which the fourth-year netminder earned his seventh career QMJHL shutout.

Poirier, a 2020 draft selection of the Dallas Stars, can be found among the league leaders in most major goaltending categories this season, sitting third in GAA (2.28), third in save percentage (.916%) and second in wins (16).

Honorable Mention

Antoine Coulombe – Shawinigan Cataractes – 4-1-0-1, 1.95 GAA, .931 SV%, 1 SO

It was a hot start for Coulombe following the extended break, with four straight wins and five games of two goals allowed or less. On February 13, Coulombe notched his second whitewash of the season, kicking aside all 26 shots he faced in a win over the Drakkar. Coulombe has been part of a dependable goaltending duo for the division leading Cataractes, entering March with career best marks in GAA (2.86) and save percentage (.902%).