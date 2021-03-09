QMJHL Player of the Week: Xavier Cormier (Mar. 8)

The latest QMJHL Player of the Week is centre Xavier Cormier of the Rimouski Oceanic. In five games, the 19-year-old from Pont-Rouge, Quebec scored three times and added seven assists.

At home last Monday afternoon, Cormier recorded an assist and finished with a +/- rating of +1 in Rimouski’s 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Drummondville Voltigeurs. The following evening, the third year forward kicked his offensive output up a notch, scoring once and adding two assists as the Oceanic roared back from a 4-0 deficit against Blainville-Boisbriand before eventually falling 7-5 to the Armada. Despite the setback, Cormier was named the game’s third star.

Cormier’s Oceanic would again be involved in a comeback attempt on Thursday evening against Val-d’Or. This time, it would be a successful one as the Rimouski center provided a pair of helpers in his team’s 2-1 win over the Foreurs.

Cormier would record his second three-point effort of the week on Saturday afternoon, again scoring once and adding a pair of assists against Blainville-Boisbriand. He would be selected as third star of the game, a 6-5 Armada victory. On Sunday night, Cormier would snipe his ninth goal of the season, running his current point streak to seven games, in a 3-1 loss to Drummondville.

A third-round selection of the Quebec Remparts at the 2017 QMJHL Draft, Cormier has increased his production to 25 points in 26 games, including 21 points in 17 games since his acquisition by the Oceanic in early January.