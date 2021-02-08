QMJHL Player of the Week: Christopher Merisier-Ortiz (Feb. 8)

The latest Ultramar Player of the Week is Blainville-Boisbriand defenceman Christopher Merisier-Ortiz. In four games, the Boisbriand native, who turned 20 on January 17th, scored once and added seven assists as the top-ranked Armada went 3-1-0-0.

On Tuesday afternoon in Drummondville, Merisier-Ortiz dished out three assists and registered an impressive +5 rating in his club’s 5-2 triumph over the Voltigeurs. This performance earned the fourth-year veteran second star honors for the contest.

Merisier-Ortiz would be named second star again on Thursday afternoon during a 6-1 Armada victory over the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. This time, the star blueliner would net his first goal of the season, add three assists and finish the game with a +3 rating.

On Saturday afternoon, the Armada really lit up the protected environment at the Marcel-Dionne Centre, taking down the Sherbrooke Phoenix by a score of 8-2. Merisier-Ortiz would chip in with an assist, extending his point streak to six games and the Armada’s latest win streak to four. Both of these runs would come to an end in a 4-2 loss to the Voltigeurs on Sunday afternoon.

Despite that setback, the Armada currently lead the QMJHL in win percentage (.813%) and Merisier-Ortiz sits tied for second in scoring among defensemen with 23 points in as many games. His 22 assists lead all players in the Q, regardless of position. Selected seventh overall by the Baie-Comeau Drakkar at the 2017 QMJHL Draft, the next assist Merisier-Ortiz collects will be the 100th of his QMJHL career.