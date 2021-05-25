QMJHL announces schedule for 2021 President Cup Final

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today announced the schedule of the 2021 President Cup Final presented by Rogers, which begins this Thursday, May 27.

The championship series will be played in a best-of-seven format.

Game Date Time (ET) Arena 1 2021-05-27 7 PM Centre Vidéotron 2 2021-05-29 3 PM Centre Vidéotron 3 2021-05-30 3 PM Centre Vidéotron 4 2021-06-01 7 PM Centre Vidéotron 5 2021-06-03* 7 PM Centre Vidéotron 6 2021-06-05* 3 PM Centre Vidéotron 7 2021-06-06* 3 PM Centre Vidéotron

* if necessary

2,000 fans allowed at Videotron Centre

Following the Quebec Premier’s announcement last week, the league has collaborated with Public Health authorities and the Videotron Centre to host fans in the building for the 2021 President Cup Final. As of Game 2 (May 29), 2,000 fans will be allowed inside the Videotron Centre to watch the championship series in person.

Single-game tickets for games 2, 3 and 4 will go on sale on Wednesday, May 26 at noon (12:00 PM ET).

TVA Sports to broadcast Games 2 and 3

TVA Sports will be broadcasting games two and three of the President Cup Final. Depending on the Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule, more games could be added afterwards.