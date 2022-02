The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today announced that game #320 between the Acadie-Bathurst Titan and the Moncton Wildcats has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Wildcats organization.

The game was initially scheduled for Friday, February 25, at 7 p.m. AT at the Avenir Centre. A decision regarding game #489 (Saint John @ Moncton – Feb. 27) will be made in the upcoming days.