June 2, 2022

President Cup Final Schedule | Everything is set for the QMJHL Championship Series

QMJHL

 

Following two exciting semifinal series, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League just released the 2022 President Cup Final schedule.

The Championship final that will oppose the Charlottetown Islanders and the Shawinigan Cataractes will be played in a best-of-seven format.

RDS and TSN will broadcast the final, starting with Game 3, while Eastlink Community TV will present Games 1 and 2.

RDS and TSN will broadcast the final, starting with Game 3, while Eastlink Community TV will present Games 1 and 2.

DAY DATE TIME ET   Away   Home
871 SAT 2022-06-04 6:00 PM Shawinigan @ Charlottetown
872 SUN 2022-06-05 6:00 PM Shawinigan @ Charlottetown
873 WED 2022-06-08 7:00 PM Charlottetown @ Shawinigan
874 THU 2022-06-09 7:00 PM Charlottetown @ Shawinigan
875 SAT 2022-06-11 4:00 PM * Shawinigan @ Charlottetown
876 MON 2022-06-13 7:00 PM * Charlottetown @ Shawinigan
877 WED 2022-06-15 7:00 PM * Shawinigan @ Charlottetown
