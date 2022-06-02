President Cup Final Schedule | Everything is set for the QMJHL Championship Series

Following two exciting semifinal series, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League just released the 2022 President Cup Final schedule.

The Championship final that will oppose the Charlottetown Islanders and the Shawinigan Cataractes will be played in a best-of-seven format.

RDS and TSN will broadcast the final, starting with Game 3, while Eastlink Community TV will present Games 1 and 2.

Don’t miss a minute of the action by tuning in on CHLtv. Click HERE to choose your playoff package.

