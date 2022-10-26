CHL to NHL: Poulin makes NHL debut with Penguins

Former Val d’Or and Sherbrooke forward Samuel Poulin is an NHLer.

The 21st overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft made his NHL debut Tuesday for Pittsburgh in a 4-1 loss to Calgary. The 21-year-old played 12:17, recorded an assist, tallied two shots on goal, a block and won five of his 10 faceoffs.

Poulin played 192 games in his QMJHL career where he scored 88 goals and registered 229 points. He is just the fourth former Phoenix player to play in the NHL and is the 30th Foreurs alumnus to play at the highest level.

The Blainville, QC., native spent the 2021-22 season in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton where he scored 16 goals and 37 points in 72 games as a rookie.