Playoff Picture: ICE headed to dance in first season in Manitoba

In their first season since setting up shop in the Manitoba capital, the Winnipeg ICE have punched their ticket to the playoffs after the rival Red Deer Rebels fell in regulation to the Edmonton Oil Kings on Saturday.

Sitting third place in the WHL’s East Division with a 34-24-1-0 record and 69 points, the ICE are led by key talents including veteran forward Isaac Johnson plus a pair of NHL drafted prospects in Michal Teply (Chicago Blackhawks) and Peyton Krebs (Vegas Golden Knights). Also up front is 2020 NHL Draft hopeful Connor McClennon, the second-overall selection from the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft.

This spring marks the first time since 2015 when the then Kootenay ICE qualified for the postseason before bowing out in a hard-battled seven games versus the Calgary Hitmen.

Playoff Picture Clinching Timeline

Feb. 2 – Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

Feb. 3 – Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)

Feb. 4 – Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

Feb. 11 – Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Feb. 12 – Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

Feb. 13 – Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL), Rimouski Oceanic (QMJHL)

Feb. 14 – Everett Silvertips (WHL)

Feb. 15 – Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL), Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

Feb. 16 – Peterborough Petes (OHL)

Feb. 17 – Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)

Feb. 19 – Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

Feb. 20 – London Knights (OHL), Oshawa Generals (OHL)

Feb. 21 – Kitchener Rangers (OHL), Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL), Prince Albert Raiders (WHL

Feb. 22 – Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

Feb. 23 – Saginaw Spirit (OHL), Flint Firebirds (OHL)

Feb. 25 – Victoria Royals (WHL)

Feb. 26 – Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL), Vancouver Giants (WHL), Sudbury Wolves (OHL), Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

Feb. 28 – Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)

Feb. 29 – Winnipeg ICE (WHL)