Petes General Manager Michael Oke Signs Contract Extension

Peterborough, Ont. – The Peterborough Petes are excited to announce that General Manager Michael Oke has agreed to a two-year contract extension lasting through the conclusion of the 2023-24 season. His current contract was set to expire at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue in this role, and for the confidence that the Board of Directors has shown in me by offering this extension,” commented Oke. “I’m very pleased with the group we have assembled and the growth we are continuing to experience on and off the ice. Our coaches have done a good job of working with and developing players individually and collectively as a team, while our scouting staff has been diligent in identifying players – through drafts, trades, and free agency – who have and will become key pieces of our team.”

He continued, noting, “I’m very fortunate that I am surrounded by such a strong group of dedicated individuals in the Petes community. We’ve seen continued positive expansion of our entire hockey operations department, all of which is a direct result of the hard work of our coaches, scouts, equipment and medical staff, player safety liaisons, mental and physical performance coaches, and the other members of our on- and off-ice support network who play a key role in making Peterborough a great place to develop. I’m very excited about what lies ahead for the Petes organization, and am thankful for the efforts of every individual who has contributed to our success so far.”

Under Oke, the team has compiled a record of 244-241-16-25, including three playoff series wins, six playoff appearances, and an East Division title. Oke has selected several players in the OHL U-16 and U-18 Priority Selections and CHL Import Draft, that have been invited to participate in various Hockey Canada and other National Team Selection Camps, and numerous players have been drafted to the National Hockey League. Oke’s coaching staff have also been recognized at National events, the latest with head coach Rob Wilson coaching the National U-17 Hockey Canada Championship in November.

“The Board of Directors is thrilled to extend Mike’s contract in recognition of his endless dedication and steady progress the organization has made under his leadership,” noted President Dave Pogue. “This extension adds stability to our organization over the next two seasons. Current players and prospects have continued to grow confidence in the Hockey Operations department. In this unique pandemic-affected season, and throughout the most challenging periods following the shut-down in March 2020, Mike has done a great deal to improve the operations of the Peterborough Petes and gave players and staff tools to succeed even in the toughest circumstances. Mike has established himself as a leading voice for the Petes locally and around the OHL, and the Board felt this extension was well deserved.”

Oke is a member of the OHL Return to Play Committee that helped shape the OHL’s successful return to competition this season, and continues to aid in the development of hockey’s future leaders, taking an active role in mentorship and education through programs like the PrimeTime Sports Management Conference, Sports Management Worldwide (SMWW), and others.

Oke also worked closely with the Peterborough Minor Hockey Council (PMHC) to resurrect the Major Midget AAA Petes program prior to the 2019-20 season as an extension to the team’s player development program as its primary affiliate. He has also developed a strong partnership with the affiliate Jr. A Lindsay Muskies. Both programs have allowed the Petes to keep a close eye on the development of key prospects.

Oke was named the Petes’ General Manager on February 14, 2013, after serving as Interim GM for four months. He was named the Petes’ Manager of Player Personnel in April 2010 and was promoted to Director of Player Personnel in July 2010.

Fans can see what Oke and the Hockey Operations staff have up their sleeves as they look to add to their prospect pipeline during the 2022 OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore this Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30.

