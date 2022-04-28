Spirit Announce Michael Misa as First Overall Pick in 2022 OHL Priority Selection

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League in association with the Saginaw Spirit Hockey Club today announced that 15-year-old forward Michael Misa of the OHL Cup champion Mississauga Senators U16 program will be the first overall pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore.

The announcement was made at a news conference held at The Dow Event Center in Saginaw, introducing Misa and his family to the organization, local fans and media.

The 2007-born Misa joins John Tavares (2005), Aaron Ekblad (2011), Connor McDavid (2012) and Shane Wright (2019) as the fifth player to be selected first overall after being granted exceptional player status by Hockey Canada.

“It is an honour to be selected by the Saginaw Spirit with the first overall pick in the Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection,” said Misa. “I am grateful to Spirit owner Dick Garber, President & Managing Partner Craig Goslin, and the entire ownership group as well as GM Dave Drinkill and his scouting staff, and Head Coach Chris Lazary for putting their trust in me as their first overall pick. I also want to thank Spirit fans everywhere for welcoming me and my family to the organization. I am committed to this team, this city, and these fans. There is lots of hard work and development ahead. I am looking forward to the future and contributing to the organization on and off the ice.”

Misa joins a Spirit organization that won back-to-back West Division titles in 2019 and 2020, with the franchise making its first-ever appearance in the Western Conference Championship Series in 2019. The Spirit have produced such current day NHL performers as Brandon Saad (St. Louis Blues), Vincent Trocheck (Carolina Hurricanes), Filip Hronek (Detroit Red Wings) and Winnipeg Jets top prospect Cole Perfetti among others.

“On behalf of the entire Saginaw Spirit organization, we are thrilled to welcome a player of Michael’s caliber to our franchise,” said Spirit General Manager Dave Drinkill. “He joins a very select group of players granted exceptional status and we recognize his talents by making Michael our first overall pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. Michael is an elite hockey player, with high-end skills, ability and high hockey IQ to match. He is also a very dedicated, humble, young man with great character, from a great family, and a well-rounded individual, on and off the ice.”

A native of Oakville, Ont., Misa put together a spectacular finish to his season with the Mississauga Senators, breaking Connor McDavid’s OHL Cup scoring record with 20 points (10-10–20) in seven games. Misa became the first player in OHL Cup history to score a hat trick in the championship final, recording a championship record five points as the Senators defeated the Toronto Jr. Canadiens to hoist the OHL Cup for the first time in their history. Misa finished the regular season with a grand total of 93 points (37-56–93) in 55 games. He will be eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Misa is the 2022 recipient of the Jack Ferguson Award presented annually to the player selected first overall in the OHL Priority Selection. The “Fergie” recognizes the dedication and contributions made by Jack Ferguson during his 25 year association with the OHL, first as a scout with the Ottawa 67’s and followed by his appointment as head of the OHL’s Central Scouting Bureau in 1981 as its Director of Central Scouting. First presented in 1981, Misa becomes the second member of the Spirit to receive the award following Patrick McNeill, who was the franchise’s first-ever selection back in 2003.

“Michael Misa is a dynamic offensive player that was one of the driving forces for the Senators in their OHL Cup run,” said Darrell Woodley, Director of OHL Central Scouting. “He plays like he has eyes in the back of his head. His vision is exceptional, he anticipates plays well and always seems to be in the right place at the right time. He received exceptional status because of his all-around game. He is not a one-dimensional player. He has tremendous hockey sense and he does the little things well. He will be able to make an impact as a 15-year-old in the OHL.”

WATCH: #OHLDraft Prospect Profile – Michael Misa (Mississauga Senators)

Join Michael Misa as he hears his name called to kick-off the first round of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection Draft Show presented by Real Canadian Superstore beginning at 7:00pm on Friday night. The OHL Priority Selection will once again be held over the course of two days, with Rounds 1-3 taking place on Friday. The proceedings continue on Saturday, April 30 starting at 9:00am with Rounds 4-15. The Priority Selection will be streamed for free in its entirety on CHL TV. Fans can also watch complete Day 1 coverage on YourTV, Rogers tv, Eastlink, Cable 14 and Shaw Spotlight community stations, as well as on the OHL Action Pak.

Winners of the Jack Ferguson Award Include:

1981 Dan Quinn, Belleville Bulls

1982 Kirk Muller, Guelph Platers

1983 Trevor Stienburg, Guelph Platers

1984 Dave Moylan, Sudbury Wolves

1985 Bryan Fogarty, Kingston Canadians

1986 Troy Mallette, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds

1987 John Uniac, Sudbury Wolves

1988 Drake Berehowsky, Kingston Raiders

1989 Eric Lindros, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds

1990 Pat Peake, Detroit Ambassadors

1991 Todd Harvey, Detroit Ambassadors

1992 Jeff O’Neill, Guelph Storm

1993 Alyn McCauley, Ottawa 67’s

1994 Jeff Brown, Sarnia Sting

1995 Daniel Tkaczuk, Barrie Colts

1996 Rico Fata, London Knights

1997 Charlie Stephens, Toronto St. Michael’s Majors

1998 Jay Harrison, Brampton Battalion

1999 Jason Spezza, Mississauga IceDogs

2000 Patrick Jarrett, Mississauga IceDogs

2001 Patrick O’Sullivan, Mississauga IceDogs

2002 Robbie Schremp, Mississauga IceDogs

2003 Patrick McNeill, Saginaw Spirit

2004 John Hughes, Belleville Bulls

2005 John Tavares, Oshawa Generals

2006 Steven Stamkos, Sarnia Sting

2007 Ryan O’Reilly, Erie Otters

2008 John McFarland, Sudbury Wolves

2009 Daniel Catenacci, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds

2010 Alex Galchenyuk, Sarnia Sting

2011 Aaron Ekblad, Barrie Colts

2012 Connor McDavid, Erie Otters

2013 Travis Konecny, Ottawa 67’s

2014 Jakob Chychrun, Sarnia Sting

2015 David Levin, Sudbury Wolves

2016 Ryan Merkley, Guelph Storm

2017 Ryan Suzuki, Barrie Colts

2018 Quinton Byfield, Sudbury Wolves

2019 Shane Wright, Kingston Frontenacs

2020 Ty Nelson, North Bay Battalion

2021 Quentin Musty, Sudbury Wolves

2022 Michael Misa, Saginaw Spirit