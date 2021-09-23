Petes’ Avon signs with Flyers

Philadelphia, Penn. – The Philadelphia Flyers announced they have signed forward J.R. Avon to a three-year, entry-level contract, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Chuck Fletcher.

Avon is currently attending Flyers Training Camp on an Amateur Try-Out (ATO).

* Avon participated in both Development Camp and the recently completed Rookie Camp for the Flyers, as well as both Rookie Games vs. NY Rangers on back-to-back days.

* He last played for the Peterborough Petes in the Ontario Hockey League during the 2019-20 season with the OHL season cancelled last season (2020-21).

* He recorded 11 points (4g-7a) in 56 games for the Petes in 2019-20 as a 16-year-old, his first season in the OHL.

* Internationally, he has appeared in six games for Canada White on the Under-17 team in 2019-20.

* Prior to joining the OHL, he played for the Under 16 Petes in the Eastern AAA Hockey League in 2018-19 and posted 49 points (24g-25a) in 35 regular season games and added 13 points (7g-6a) in nine postseason games.

