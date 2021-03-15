MENU
March 15, 2021

Petes and Generals gear up for Hockey Gives Blood “Be a Hero” Challenge

The rival Oshawa Generals and Peterborough Petes are gearing up to compete in the #BeAHero challenge in partnership with Hockey Gives Blood and Canadian Blood Services.

During the 17-day virtual event, beginning on Monday, March 15 at 9:00 am, both teams will compete to see which fan base can add the highest number of sign-ups to the Canadian Blood Services Stem Cell Registry. The winning team will be announced on April 2 at 10:00 am and the losing team’s mascot will sport the winning team’s jersey on social media.

The challenge will be spearheaded by Generals defenceman Lleyton Moore and fourth-year Petes forward John Parker-Jones, both of whom are representatives of the Canada Life-sponsored Hockey Gives Blood Ambassador program.

“An event like this one is something a community needs,” said Moore. “In hard times like these, this will bring our fans together for a cause bigger than hockey. More people should know about the programs provided by Hockey Gives Blood and this will do just that.”

“I believe in doing the right thing and when they made a post recognizing that this was something I was going to be a part of, people started reaching out to me with their stories,” said Parker-Jones. “A couple of fans had reached out, and my grandmother told me some stories about her using the services, and I realized how important this program is, and that more awareness needs to be raised.”

Fans and members of the #GensNation community are encouraged to join the national stem cell registry at blood.ca/BeAHero while Petes fans and members of the Peterborough community can sign up at blood.ca/PPOHL.

 

For more information visit oshawagenerals.com or gopetesgo.com.

 

