MENU
DON'T MISS A SECOND OF THE ACTION - CHL TV PLAYOFF PACKAGES NOW AVAILABLE!
April 14, 2022

Over $76,000 Raised in 13th Annual Petes Pink in the Rink Campaign

Peterborough Petes

 

The Peterborough Petes and the Petes Pink in the Rink committee are thrilled to announce that a total of $76,952.18 was raised during the 13th annual Petes Pink in the Rink game on Saturday night in front of a season-high 3,228 fans at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. The original goal for the fundraiser was $50,000.

Over the past 13 years, the Petes have raised just shy of $900,000 through Pink in the Rink in support of the Canadian Cancer Society.

The Petes also clinched their berth to the 2022 OHL playoffs with a 5-1 win over the Niagara IceDogs. Defenceman Konnor Smith opened the scoring while forwards Quinton Pagé, Emmett Sproule, Tucker Robertson, and J.R. Avon scored. Michael Simpson made 20 saves. Robertson and Avon’s goals were shorthanded, solidifying the Petes’ top spot in the OHL and CHL with 18 shorthanded goals this season.

Players wore special Pink in the Rink fundraising sweaters, which were sold in a post-game live auction. Tucker Robertson’s jersey sold for a record-setting $3,100. Other fundraising initiatives at the game included chuck-a-ball presented by Russelle Toyota, silent auction, bucket donations at the entrance, along with t-shirt sales, and online fundraisers, including the online auction on ShopCloseBuy.com. 

Petes alumnus Doug Gibson and Sports Anchor for Global Peterborough Meaghan Roy were this year’s co-chairs, raising a combined $13,425,28.

The Petes and Pink in the Rink committee are looking for dedicated and passionate volunteers for the 14th annual game next season. The team will be looking to surpass the $1 million fundraising plateau in 2023. Click here to learn more and to find out how you can be involved.

More News
Road to the Memorial Cup: CHL playoff picture taking shape
6 days ago
Videotron Team of the Week | 2021-2022 | Week 22
3 hours ago
QMJHL Player of the Week | Jordan Dumais (April 11, 2022)
3 hours ago
Battalion claim Central Division title
3 hours ago
Spitfires are 2022 West Division champions
3 hours ago
Bulldogs claim Hamilton Spectator Trophy as Regular Season champions
3 hours ago
Knights secure third straight Midwest Division crown
3 hours ago