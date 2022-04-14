Over $76,000 Raised in 13th Annual Petes Pink in the Rink Campaign

The Peterborough Petes and the Petes Pink in the Rink committee are thrilled to announce that a total of $76,952.18 was raised during the 13th annual Petes Pink in the Rink game on Saturday night in front of a season-high 3,228 fans at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. The original goal for the fundraiser was $50,000.

Over the past 13 years, the Petes have raised just shy of $900,000 through Pink in the Rink in support of the Canadian Cancer Society.

The Petes also clinched their berth to the 2022 OHL playoffs with a 5-1 win over the Niagara IceDogs. Defenceman Konnor Smith opened the scoring while forwards Quinton Pagé, Emmett Sproule, Tucker Robertson, and J.R. Avon scored. Michael Simpson made 20 saves. Robertson and Avon’s goals were shorthanded, solidifying the Petes’ top spot in the OHL and CHL with 18 shorthanded goals this season.

Players wore special Pink in the Rink fundraising sweaters, which were sold in a post-game live auction. Tucker Robertson’s jersey sold for a record-setting $3,100. Other fundraising initiatives at the game included chuck-a-ball presented by Russelle Toyota, silent auction, bucket donations at the entrance, along with t-shirt sales, and online fundraisers, including the online auction on ShopCloseBuy.com.

Petes alumnus Doug Gibson and Sports Anchor for Global Peterborough Meaghan Roy were this year’s co-chairs, raising a combined $13,425,28.

The Petes and Pink in the Rink committee are looking for dedicated and passionate volunteers for the 14th annual game next season. The team will be looking to surpass the $1 million fundraising plateau in 2023. Click here to learn more and to find out how you can be involved.