Outdoor rink in Frankenmuth building excitement for 2024 Memorial Cup

Frankenmuth – a small Michigan city known for its Bavarian-style architecture and love of Christmas – kicked off the holiday season Monday, Nov. 20, with its Local Light the Night event.

There were lots of festivities: local clergy telling the Christmas story, figure skating demonstrations, a candle walk to light the town’s 40-foot LED, musical Christmas tree, and more.

But it was the ice rink, located next to Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth, that had hockey fans dreaming of Memorial Cup days ahead.

“To build the excitement of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow, we are honored to display the Memorial Cup logo in the ice at the Frankenmuth outdoor rink,” said Craig Goslin, president and managing partner of the Saginaw Spirit.

“Frankenmuth will be a major focus and the official visitor host of the Memorial Cup May 23 through June 2. To have families from all over Michigan and Ontario enjoying the skating rink this winter in Frankenmuth will be one of the many highlights of building our brand for the event next spring.”

Goslin joined Jamie Furbush, president and CEO of the Frankenmuth Chamber of Commerce & Convention and Visitors Bureau to officially open the ice rink for the season.

“We’re super excited,” said Furbush, who is actively involved in planning the 2024 Memorial Cup. “It’s really an opportunity to spread awareness about this international event coming to our area. It’s the busiest time of year in Frankenmuth. We get a lot of visitors from all over the world…It’s a great opportunity for the Memorial Cup (organizers) to share what this event is doing for the greater community too.”

Alexis Johnson was at the ice rink festivities on Monday with her husband, Casey, and their children 4-year-old Rayger and almost 2-year-old Sutton.

“It’s great,” she said. “I feel like it gets bigger and better every year.”

Johnson, of Frankenmuth, said Rayger is just starting hockey lessons and he absolutely loves skating. She said the family has been to some Spirit games and finds them to be “affordable family entertainment.”

“It’s something that everybody can enjoy,” she said.

Cade Doud, a Valley Lutheran High School junior and Saginaw resident, was at Monday’s event representing the FNV Griffins, a combined high school hockey team that includes students from five area schools.

He was impressed by the Memorial Cup logo on the ice and the huge turnout of people from the surrounding community.

“It seems pretty packed,” he said, looking around at the crowd.

Doud plans to take his hockey talents as far as he can. The 16-year-old said he’d love the opportunity to play in a Memorial Cup someday.

Everyone is welcome to use the ice rink and experience the joy of skating throughout the winter months ahead, Furbush said.

“It’s a fully chilled system so it doesn’t matter what the weather is,” she said.

Skate rental is available to anyone who wants to try it out.

“We have 300 pairs of skates,” Furbush said. “We can put a couple hundred people out on that rink at any time and when you pay it’s good the whole day – you get a wrist-band – so some people come and go.”

The event on the 20th also featured an appearance by some Saginaw Spirit players, a chuck a puck event and free hot chocolate and cookies.

Let’s go skating:

The Frankenmuth Ice Rink is open from 4-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday thru Dec. 31. Hours are 4-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 4-9 p.m. Friday, 12-9 p.m. Saturday and 12-8 p.m. Sunday Jan. 1-Feb. 29. Admission is $10. Skate rental is $3. There is a warming tent with a small concessions area next to the rink. Free parking can be found next door at Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth.