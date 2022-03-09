Oil Kings to host Pride Day on April 9

Edmonton, Alta. – The Edmonton Oil Kings will be hosting their first annual Pride Day on Saturday, April 9 when they play host to the Red Deer Rebels at 2:00 PM.

To celebrate the day, the Oil Kings will be raising money to benefit the Edmonton LGTBQ2S+ community by selling limited edition Oil Kings Pride t-shirts, an exclusive Oil Kings Pride themed mystery puck and auctioning off game used Pride hockey sticks.

In addition, players from both teams will be using Pride Tape on their sticks during warmup.

The day will also feature several in-game elements to celebrate Edmonton’s LGTBQ2S+ community while also raising awareness about the importance of inclusion and respect in sport.

Proceeds from the night will benefit the following programs:

Pride Corner on Whyte

You Can Play

AltView Foundation

ISMSS

Tickets for the Oil Kings Pride Day are available here.