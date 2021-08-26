OHL to Introduce Lottery Process to Determine Top Four Picks of 2022 OHL Priority Selection

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced a change to League policy adopted at the League’s Annual General Meeting of the Board of Governors held virtually online.

The OHL will be introducing a lottery process to determine the order of selection for the top four picks of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. The four teams finishing outside of a playoff spot in the OHL regular season standings will have an equal chance of securing the first overall selection through a randomized draft lottery process to be held following the conclusion of the regular season schedule.

This adjustment was developed in consideration of the expanded unbalanced schedule that is being utilized during the 2021-22 season. The League will re-visit this format in advance of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection.

OHL training camps are set to open next week in preparation for the 2021-22 regular season that gets underway on Thursday, October 7.