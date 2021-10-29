OHL This Week: October 28 to 31, 2021

Toronto, Ont. – Prepare to be spooked in buildings across the League this weekend as Halloween is fast approaching! Here’s a look at what’s happening across the Ontario Hockey League this week.

67’s and Frontenacs streaming for TSN subscribers on Friday:

TSN subscribers can catch the Ottawa 67’s and Kingston Frontenacs streaming at TSN.ca as well as on the TSN App on Friday night. The game can also be viewed on OHL Live on CHL TV. Catch top 2022 NHL Draft prospect Shane Wright as he hits the ice against the 67’s, who received an honourable mention in this past week’s CHL Top 10 Rankings presented by Kia.

Knights, Rangers and Frontenacs included in Week 4 edition of Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings:

The undefeated London Knights, Kitchener Rangers and Kingston Frontenacs are included in the Week 4 edition of the Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings. Read more

Sights & Sounds: Colts and 67’s bring #GameON buzz to CBC:

The Ottawa 67’s and host Barrie Colts brought the #GameON buzz to CBC for the first time this season. Feel the energy with a sights and sounds feature! Watch

Greyhounds’ Kerins named OHL Player of the Week:

Calgary Flames prospect Rory Kerins of the Soo Greyhounds is the OHL Player of the Week with a league-leading 10 points including five goals and five assists over three games. Read more

Storm’s Oster named OHL Goaltender of the Week:

Guelph Storm rookie Jacob Oster is the OHL Goaltender of the Week with a pair of wins, a 1.50 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage. Read more

Kerins, Gushchin and Betts named to CHL Team of the Week:

OHL Player of the Week Rory Kerins joins Niagara IceDogs teammates Danil Gushchin and Dakota Betts on the CHL Team of the Week. Read more

OHL Weekend Notebook:

The OHL Weekend Notebook recaps the weekend that was with news, information and interesting facts from both on and off the ice. Read more

Spirit duo leads OHL Plays of the Week:

Comin’ at you with OHL Plays of the Week! Highlighting the stellar skills of Erie’s Brendan Sellan, Owen Sound’s Gavin Bryant, Niagara‘s Cameron Butler, and Saginaw Spirit teammates Calem Mangone and Nick Wong. Watch

Attack’s Guzda headlines OHL Saves of the Week:

The latest edition of the OHL Saves of the Week is bookended by big-time stops from Owen Sound Attack netminder Mack Guzda. You’ll also get a glimpse of North Bay’s Dom DiVincentiis, Guelph’s Owen Bennett, Sudbury’s Mitchell Weeks, Windsor’s Xavier Medina, Mississauga’s Roman Basran, Kitchener’s Pavel Cajan and Ottawa’s Will Cranley. Watch

OHL Milestone Moments:

Check out 22 first career OHL goals from the past week of action in the latest edition of OHL Milestone Moments! Watch

Ruslan Gazizov commits to Knights:

The London Knights have received a commitment from twelfth overall 2021 CHL Import Draft selection Ruslan Gazizov. Read more

Gavin Ewles commits to 67’s:

The Ottawa 67’s have received a commitment from fifth round 2021 OHL Priority Selection choice Gavin Ewles. Read more

Parfenyuk and Stewart commit to Generals:

The Oshawa Generals have received commitments from 2003-born defencemen Nikita Parfenyuk and Thomas Stewart. Read more

COMMUNITY CORNER:

OHL rinks get spooky for Halloween: Teams across the OHL are busily preparing for Halloween home dates this coming weekend. Fans are encouraged to wear their costumes to games across the League, and keep an eye out for contests and giveaways when you’re at the rink this weekend

Attack’s Perrott announces support for Canadian Blood Services: Hard-hitting Owen Sound Attack defenceman Andrew Perrott has announced that he’ll donate $5 for every point he records during the 2021-22 season to Canadian Blood Services. The total raised by Perrott will be matched by Owen Sound businesses. The 19-year-old defender currently leads the Attack in scoring with 12 points (1-11–12) over eight games.

Rangers raise over $33,000 for KidsAbility: The Kitchener Rangers recently donated over $33,000 to KidsAbility through their Rangers Reach 50/50 initiative. It also meant great news for winning ticket holders Glenn Sider and Terry Kempel of Kitchener! Read more

Petes host Scooby Doo Night on Thursday: In the Petes’ only home game this week, the team will be welcoming a special guest to help win a hockey game and to solve a mystery. Upon entry at the PMC on Thursday, October 28 against the Hamilton Bulldogs, fans will be welcomed by the Petes mascot Roger, and Scooby-Doo! More info at gopetesgo.com

Big weekend planned in Hamilton: The Hamilton Bulldogs will debut their black Stealth jerseys on Friday night at home to the Niagara IceDogs. Saturday’s home date with the Mississauga Steelheads at 4:00pm is ‘Zombie Night’ at FirstOntario Centre. Prepare to be spooked! Full details at hamiltonbulldogs.com

ALUMNI NOTES:

Daws wins NHL debut: Reigning OHL Goaltender of the Year Nico Daws was the big winner of his NHL debut last Saturday, making 24 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The 20-year-old claimed the Jim Rutherford Trophy with the Guelph Storm in 2019-20 before being selected by the Devils in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft. Daws spent last season with Ingolstadt ERC of the German Elite League and claimed a win in his AHL debut with the Utica Comets to start this season before being called up. He hoisted the J. Ross Robertson Cup as an OHL champion with the Storm in 2019.

Ekblad plays 500th NHL contest: Barrie Colts graduate Aaron Ekblad skated in his 500th career NHL contest on Wednesday as his Florida Panthers defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1. The 25-year-old Ekblad has seven points (3-4–7) through his first seven games of the season on a Panthers club that has played well out of the gate. The first overall pick of the 2014 NHL Draft, Ekblad entered the OHL as an exceptional status rookie in 2011 and played three seasons in Barrie, winning an Eastern Conference championship with the Colts in 2013.

Mangiapane lighting the lamp for Flames: Barrie Colts grad Andrew Mangiapane has seven goals through his first six games of the season. The 25-year-old from Bolton, Ont. was a two-time 100-point scorer during his three-year tenure in Barrie after making the Colts as a free agent walk-on. The 5-foot-10 winger was drafted by the Flames in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Phillips called up by Blackhawks: Sudbury Wolves alumnus Isaak Phillips earned his first NHL call-up on Thursday. The 20-year-old from Barrie, Ont. played two seasons in Sudbury from 2018-20, registering 26 points (9-17–26) during the 2019-20 campaign. Phillips had a strong showing with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs last season, posting nine points (2-7–9) over 27 outings. The 6-foot-3 defender was Chicago’s fifth round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Dineen, Hayton and Prosvetov recalled by Coyotes: A trio of OHL grads has been recalled by the Arizona Coyotes, with former North Bay Battalion and Sarnia Sting blueliner Cam Dineen looking to make his NHL debut. Joining Dineen on the road from Tucson to Phoenix are Soo Greyhounds grad Barrett Hayton and Saginaw Spirit goaltending graduate Ivan Prosvetov. Hayton was the fifth overall pick of the 2018 NHL Draft and played three seasons in Sault Ste. Marie from 2016-19. Prosvetov spent one season in Saginaw, helping the Spirit make their first-ever appearance in the Western Conference Championship Series in 2019.

Quinn off to hot start in Rochester: Ottawa 67’s graduate and Buffalo Sabres first round draft pick Jack Quinn is off to a hot start with the AHL’s Rochester Americans, recording seven points (4-3–7) through four games this season. The 20-year-old made his pro debut last season, recording nine points (2-7–9) through 15 appearances with the Amerks. Quinn scored 52 goals with the 67’s during the 2019-20 season before being selected eighth overall in the 2020 NHL Draft.

KEY MATCHUPS:

Ottawa 67’s at Kingston Frontenacs

Friday October 29th, 7:00pm

The front end of an East Division home-and-home clash between the Ottawa 67’s and host Kingston Frontenacs will be streaming live for TSN subscribers over at TSN.ca as well as over on CHL TV as the two clubs meet for the third time in the young season. Kingston partied hard against the 67’s with an 8-1 win on opening night before the Barber Poles settled the score, defeating the Fronts 3-2 at home on Oct. 10th. Ottawa made it as an honourable mention in this past week’s Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings after defeating the Barrie Colts and Oshawa Generals to close out last weekend. Kingston is the 10th-ranked team in the country, having won three in a row with victories over Sudbury and Peterborough.

Kitchener Rangers at Windsor Spitfires

Saturday October 30th, 7:05pm

Based off last weekend’s 3-2 shootout finish in favour of the Rangers in Kitchener, this Saturday’s Rangers/Spitfires sequel in Windsor is shaping up to be a good one. The Rangers have suffered consecutive road losses entering a Friday night matchup with the Soo Greyhounds. Kitchener makes the trip to Windsor on Saturday to face a Spitfires squad that will first welcome the Guelph Storm on Thursday. Two up and coming coaches in Kitchener’s Mike McKenzie and Windsor’s Marc Savard will have their teams ready for action.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

Thursday October 28th:

Oshawa at North Bay – 7:00pm

Hamilton at Peterborough – 7:05pm

Sudbury at Barrie – 7:30pm

Guelph at Windsor – 7:30pm

Friday October 29th:

Flint at Erie – 7:00pm

Niagara at Hamilton – 7:00pm

Ottawa at Kingston – 7:00pm – Streaming at TSN.ca

Barrie at Mississauga – 7:00pm

Oshawa at Sudbury – 7:05pm

Owen Sound at Guelph – 7:30pm

Sault Ste. Marie at Kitchener – 7:30pm

Sarnia at London – 7:30pm

Saturday October 30th:

Kingston at Ottawa – 2:00pm

Mississauga at Hamilton – 4:00pm

Flint at Erie – 7:00pm

Sault Ste. Marie at Guelph – 7:00pm

Peterborough at Niagara – 7:00pm

Kitchener at Windsor – 7:05pm

North Bay at Barrie – 7:30pm

Sarnia at Owen Sound – 7:30pm

Sunday October 31st:

North Bay at Sudbury – 2:05pm