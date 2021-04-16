OHL Statement on Return to Play Plans for 2020-21 Season

Further to public comments made earlier today regarding the 2020-21 OHL season, the Ontario Hockey League is providing an update on its return to play status.

Over the past number of months, the League has worked tirelessly with Premier Doug Ford and the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health on a return to play plan, which we believe is in the best interest of our players’ physical and mental health. This has been our priority and our return to play plan was recently granted conditional approval. The recent increase in COVID-19 cases across the province paired with the latest reinstatement of a stay-at-home order have put increased pressure on these plans.

The League will provide a further update to our players, families, billets, teams and fans in the coming days.

