First round schedule of President Cup Playoffs

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today announced the schedules for the first round matchups of the 2021 President Cup Playoffs. All games from Quebec-based teams will be played in four different host cities: Chicoutimi, Drummondville, Shawinigan as well as Val-d’Or.

Val-d’Or (1) vs Baie-Comeau (12)

Date Time (ET) Away Home Arena 2021-04-24 7:00 PM Baie-Comeau Val-d’Or Centre Air Creebec 2021-04-25 7:30 PM Baie-Comeau Val-d’Or Centre Air Creebec 2021-04-27 7:00 PM Val-d’Or Baie-Comeau Centre Air Creebec 2021-04-29* 7:00 PM Val-d’Or Baie-Comeau Centre Air Creebec 2021-05-01* 7:00 PM Baie-Comeau Val-d’Or Centre Air Creebec

* if necessary

Chicoutimi (2) vs Sherbrooke (11)

Date Time (ET) Away Home Arena 2021-04-23 7:00 PM Sherbrooke Chicoutimi Centre Georges-Vézina 2021-04-24 7:00 PM Sherbrooke Chicoutimi Centre Georges-Vézina 2021-04-26 7:00 PM Chicoutimi Sherbrooke Centre Georges-Vézina 2021-04-28* 7:00 PM Chicoutimi Sherbrooke Centre Georges-Vézina 2021-04-30* 7:00 PM Sherbrooke Chicoutimi Centre Georges-Vézina

* if necessary

Shawinigan (3) vs Rimouski (10)

Date Time (ET) Away Home Arena 2021-04-23 7:00 PM Rimouski Shawinigan Centre Gervais Auto 2021-04-24 7:00 PM Rimouski Shawinigan Centre Gervais Auto 2021-04-26 7:00 PM Shawinigan Rimouski Centre Gervais Auto 2021-04-28* 7:00 PM Shawinigan Rimouski Centre Gervais Auto 2021-04-30* TBD Rimouski Shawinigan Centre Gervais Auto

* if necessary

Victoriaville (4) vs Rouyn-Noranda (9)

Date Time (ET) Away Home Arena 2021-04-23 7:00 PM Rouyn-Noranda Victoriaville Centre Air Creebec 2021-04-25 1:00 PM Rouyn-Noranda Victoriaville Centre Air Creebec 2021-04-26 7:00 PM Victoriaville Rouyn-Noranda Centre Air Creebec 2021-04-28* 7:00 PM Victoriaville Rouyn-Noranda Centre Air Creebec 2021-04-30* 7:00 PM Rouyn-Noranda Victoriaville Centre Air Creebec

* if necessary

The Blainville-Boisbriand (5) vs. Gatineau (8) series will be held at Centre Gervais Auto in Shawinigan, while the first round matchup between the Remparts (6) and the Voltigeurs (7) will take place in Drummondville.

However, these two series’ schedules will only be unveiled in the upcoming days as the league is still monitoring the COVID-19 situation with Gatineau and Quebec City. The safety of players and staff remains the top priority and the QMJHL wants to ensure that they are all back to full health before returning to play.