First round schedule of President Cup Playoffs
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today announced the schedules for the first round matchups of the 2021 President Cup Playoffs. All games from Quebec-based teams will be played in four different host cities: Chicoutimi, Drummondville, Shawinigan as well as Val-d’Or.
Val-d’Or (1) vs Baie-Comeau (12)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Away
|Home
|Arena
|2021-04-24
|7:00 PM
|Baie-Comeau
|Val-d’Or
|Centre Air Creebec
|2021-04-25
|7:30 PM
|Baie-Comeau
|Val-d’Or
|Centre Air Creebec
|2021-04-27
|7:00 PM
|Val-d’Or
|Baie-Comeau
|Centre Air Creebec
|2021-04-29*
|7:00 PM
|Val-d’Or
|Baie-Comeau
|Centre Air Creebec
|2021-05-01*
|7:00 PM
|Baie-Comeau
|Val-d’Or
|Centre Air Creebec
* if necessary
Chicoutimi (2) vs Sherbrooke (11)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Away
|Home
|Arena
|2021-04-23
|7:00 PM
|Sherbrooke
|Chicoutimi
|Centre Georges-Vézina
|2021-04-24
|7:00 PM
|Sherbrooke
|Chicoutimi
|Centre Georges-Vézina
|2021-04-26
|7:00 PM
|Chicoutimi
|Sherbrooke
|Centre Georges-Vézina
|2021-04-28*
|7:00 PM
|Chicoutimi
|Sherbrooke
|Centre Georges-Vézina
|2021-04-30*
|7:00 PM
|Sherbrooke
|Chicoutimi
|Centre Georges-Vézina
* if necessary
Shawinigan (3) vs Rimouski (10)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Away
|Home
|Arena
|2021-04-23
|7:00 PM
|Rimouski
|Shawinigan
|Centre Gervais Auto
|2021-04-24
|7:00 PM
|Rimouski
|Shawinigan
|Centre Gervais Auto
|2021-04-26
|7:00 PM
|Shawinigan
|Rimouski
|Centre Gervais Auto
|2021-04-28*
|7:00 PM
|Shawinigan
|Rimouski
|Centre Gervais Auto
|2021-04-30*
|TBD
|Rimouski
|Shawinigan
|Centre Gervais Auto
* if necessary
Victoriaville (4) vs Rouyn-Noranda (9)
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Away
|Home
|Arena
|2021-04-23
|7:00 PM
|Rouyn-Noranda
|Victoriaville
|Centre Air Creebec
|2021-04-25
|1:00 PM
|Rouyn-Noranda
|Victoriaville
|Centre Air Creebec
|2021-04-26
|7:00 PM
|Victoriaville
|Rouyn-Noranda
|Centre Air Creebec
|2021-04-28*
|7:00 PM
|Victoriaville
|Rouyn-Noranda
|Centre Air Creebec
|2021-04-30*
|7:00 PM
|Rouyn-Noranda
|Victoriaville
|Centre Air Creebec
* if necessary
The Blainville-Boisbriand (5) vs. Gatineau (8) series will be held at Centre Gervais Auto in Shawinigan, while the first round matchup between the Remparts (6) and the Voltigeurs (7) will take place in Drummondville.
However, these two series’ schedules will only be unveiled in the upcoming days as the league is still monitoring the COVID-19 situation with Gatineau and Quebec City. The safety of players and staff remains the top priority and the QMJHL wants to ensure that they are all back to full health before returning to play.