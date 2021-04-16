MENU
April 16, 2021

First round schedule of President Cup Playoffs

QMJHL
QMJHL

 

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today announced the schedules for the first round matchups of the 2021 President Cup Playoffs. All games from Quebec-based teams will be played in four different host cities: Chicoutimi, Drummondville, Shawinigan as well as Val-d’Or.

 

Val-d’Or (1) vs Baie-Comeau (12)

Date Time (ET) Away Home Arena
2021-04-24 7:00 PM Baie-Comeau Val-d’Or Centre Air Creebec
2021-04-25 7:30 PM Baie-Comeau Val-d’Or Centre Air Creebec
2021-04-27 7:00 PM Val-d’Or Baie-Comeau Centre Air Creebec
2021-04-29* 7:00 PM Val-d’Or Baie-Comeau Centre Air Creebec
2021-05-01* 7:00 PM Baie-Comeau Val-d’Or Centre Air Creebec

* if necessary

 

Chicoutimi (2) vs Sherbrooke (11)

Date Time (ET) Away Home Arena
2021-04-23 7:00 PM Sherbrooke Chicoutimi Centre Georges-Vézina
2021-04-24 7:00 PM Sherbrooke Chicoutimi Centre Georges-Vézina
2021-04-26 7:00 PM Chicoutimi Sherbrooke Centre Georges-Vézina
2021-04-28* 7:00 PM Chicoutimi Sherbrooke Centre Georges-Vézina
2021-04-30* 7:00 PM Sherbrooke Chicoutimi Centre Georges-Vézina

* if necessary

 

Shawinigan (3) vs Rimouski (10)

Date Time (ET) Away Home Arena
2021-04-23 7:00 PM Rimouski Shawinigan Centre Gervais Auto
2021-04-24 7:00 PM Rimouski Shawinigan Centre Gervais Auto
2021-04-26 7:00 PM Shawinigan Rimouski Centre Gervais Auto
2021-04-28* 7:00 PM Shawinigan Rimouski Centre Gervais Auto
2021-04-30* TBD Rimouski Shawinigan Centre Gervais Auto

* if necessary

 

Victoriaville (4) vs Rouyn-Noranda (9)

Date Time (ET) Away Home Arena
2021-04-23 7:00 PM Rouyn-Noranda Victoriaville Centre Air Creebec
2021-04-25 1:00 PM Rouyn-Noranda Victoriaville Centre Air Creebec
2021-04-26 7:00 PM Victoriaville Rouyn-Noranda Centre Air Creebec
2021-04-28* 7:00 PM Victoriaville Rouyn-Noranda Centre Air Creebec
2021-04-30* 7:00 PM Rouyn-Noranda Victoriaville Centre Air Creebec

* if necessary

 

The Blainville-Boisbriand (5) vs. Gatineau (8) series will be held at Centre Gervais Auto in Shawinigan, while the first round matchup between the Remparts (6) and the Voltigeurs (7) will take place in Drummondville.

However, these two series’ schedules will only be unveiled in the upcoming days as the league is still monitoring the COVID-19 situation with Gatineau and Quebec City. The safety of players and staff remains the top priority and the QMJHL wants to ensure that they are all back to full health before returning to play.

 

