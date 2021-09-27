OHL Moving to Expanded Fan Capacities Starting September 25

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that following the Government of Ontario’s expansion of spectator capacity limits at indoor sporting venues, the League’s 17 Ontario-based facilities will be welcoming up to 50 percent of their respective fan capacities for games beginning Saturday, September 25.

“The regular season is fast approaching and it’s an exciting time for everyone,” said OHL Commissioner David Branch. “This announcement only amplifies that energy as the League and its member teams look forward to welcoming more of our great fans into venues across the province.”

The 2021-22 OHL Regular Season gets underway on Thursday, October 7, kicking-off a Thanksgiving long weekend that includes 21 games on the Opening Week schedule.

“We remain grateful for our continued conversations with the Government and public health officials led by Premier Doug Ford, Minister of Sport Lisa MacLeod and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore,” Branch added. “The League continues to put the health and safety of its players, staff, officials, fans, billets and the communities in which they reside at the forefront as we embark on the new season.”

The OHL Pre-Season schedule continues tonight with six games on the schedule.