OHL community comes together in support of Aaron Bell

The Ontario Hockey League community is pulling together in support of a long-time friend, supporter and contributor.

Former OHL Director of Communications Aaron Bell, a lifelong supporter of the Ontario Hockey League going back to his childhood in Belleville, had a medical emergency this past weekend that has changed he and his family’s immediate future. Aaron suffered a heart attack as well as a stroke, resulting in open heart surgery and a triple bypass to save his life. He is currently paralyzed on the left side of his body and will require extensive physical occupational therapy on his road to recovery.

Aaron is self-employed, with some of his major projects on display at hockeydocs.com as he covers stories from across our great game. A GoFundMe has been started to support Aaron and his family financially during this challenging time as his wife Angela makes over an hour-long trip to Kingston to be with him in hospital.

Aaron has made countless contributions to the League since serving as its communications lead from 1998-2005, paving the way for such present-day realities as the OHL Priority Selection taking place annually online, starting the OHL Images program back in 2009 while also creating a number of publications documenting the extensive history of the Ontario Hockey League. He remains a friend to many in the OHL community.

Those wishing to support Aaron and his family in light of this tragedy can visit GoFundMe.com.