CHL Team of the Week (Nov. 8-14)

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the sixth edition of the CHL Team of the Week for the 2021-22 regular season based on individual performances from November 8-14.

Leading the forward ranks is Halifax Mooseheads centre and Philadelphia Flyers draftee Elliot Desnoyers who collected eight points counting three goals and five assists through three appearances, highlighted by back-to-back three-point efforts coming against Acadie-Bathurst and Cape Breton. In all, the 19-year-old native of Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., has registered 27 points in 14 games this season, good for first in team scoring and tied for fourth-best league wide.

Also up front is Winnipeg ICE centre Matthew Savoie whose week counted eight points including two goals and six assists coming in a trio of contests. Facing Lethbridge on Thursday, Savoie came away with his top showing of the week as he recorded one goal and three assists en route to a 5-1 victory. In all, that performance is also part of a six-game point streak in which Savoie has amassed two goals and 11 assists, bringing him to 29 points on the season to sit tied for top spot league wide and helping him to earn recognition as the WHL Player of the Week. A native of St. Albert, Alta., Savoie projects as a first-round selection in the upcoming NHL Draft per Central Scouting.

Rounding out the forward group is Dallas Stars draftee Antonio Stranges of the London Knights who finished the week with three goals and four assists for seven points in three appearances. Facing Erie on Saturday, Stranges came away with two goals and one assist for a season high of three points to pace the Knights to a 7-4 road win. For his efforts, Stranges was later honoured as the OHL Player of the Week. A product of Plymouth, Mich., the 19-year-old left-wing has registered 10 points across eight games in 2021-22.

On the blue line, Victoriaville Tigres overage rearguard Vincent Sevigny was dominant across three contests in coming up with two goals and six assists for eight points, underscored by a career single-game high of five points in Thursday’s 6-3 win over Gatineau in which he was named the third star. The 20-year-old Quebec City native was also later recognized as the QMJHL Player of the Week. On the season, Sevigny has impressed, registering three goals and eight assists in 13 contests to approach point-per-game production.

Also on the back end is Oshawa Generals veteran defenceman Lleyton Moore who impressed in coming up with five points counting one goal and four assists through three appearances. Against Ottawa on Sunday, Moore picked up two points on the man advantage and finished tied for the team lead with five shots on goal in the eventual 7-5 final. In all, the 19-year-old native of Woodbridge, Ont., has recorded 15 points through as many games this season to lead all Generals blue-liners in scoring and rank tied for third among his fellow OHL rearguards.

Between the pipes, Anaheim Ducks prospect and Winnipeg ICE netminder Gage Alexander wrapped up the week with a pair of victories through two appearances. Alexander’s top performance came Wednesday against Lethbridge as he turned aside a season high of 27 shots en route to a 5-1 victory. For his efforts, the 19-year-old native of Okotoks, Alta., was later recognized as the WHL Goaltender of the Week. In all, Alexander has found the win column in eight of his nine contests this season coupled with a 1.90 goals-against average and .920 save percentage.