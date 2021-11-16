WHL Announces Spokane Chiefs Cleared To Resume Team Activities

The Western Hockey League announced today the Spokane Chiefs have been cleared to resume team activities after all personnel and players on the active roster tested negative for COVID-19.

The Chiefs returned to practice today for the first time since pausing team activities on Wednesday, November 10, following the discovery of two positive tests for COVID-19.

The Chiefs will resume Regular Season play when they host the Seattle Thunderbirds on Friday, November 19 at 7:05 p.m. PT at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

Further updates regarding the two postponed Regular Season games between the Chiefs and Victoria Royals will be provided later this week.

The health and safety of all WHL participants is the top priority for the WHL. In order to reduce the risk of exposure to and transmission of COVID-19, the WHL requires all WHL roster players, hockey operations staff, and other team and League office personnel to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a Health Canada approved vaccine.