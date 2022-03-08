MENU
March 8, 2022

OHL Announces Rescheduled Games Between Barrie and Peterborough

Ontario Hockey League

 

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced a pair of rescheduled games involving the Barrie Colts and Peterborough Petes Hockey Clubs.

The previously postponed game between the two teams from February 28 in Barrie has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 5 at 7:30pm.

Additionally, the regular season game between Barrie and host Peterborough scheduled for Thursday, April 7 will now be played on Sunday, April 10 at 2:00pm.

The following games have been rescheduled:
Tuesday, April 5 – Peterborough Petes at Barrie Colts, 7:30pm (from Feb. 28)
Sunday, April 10 – Barrie Colts at Peterborough Petes, 2:00pm (from Apr. 7)

