Devan Praught named ninth head coach in Broncos history

Swift Current, Sask. – The Swift Current Broncos announced Monday that the interim tag has been removed from Devan Praught’s title and he has been named the ninth head coach in franchise history.

“It means a lot to me and my family, I’m very thankful for my wife Lindsay’s love and support. We have truly enjoyed our time in Swift Current and being a part of the Broncos family,” said Praught. “I’m very thankful to Chad, the board, my staff, the players, the organization and my family for all that we’ve experienced so far and look forward to what comes next.”

Praught, from Summerside, P.E.I., was hired by the Broncos on July 30 as an assistant coach before being named the interim head coach on October 14 following the resignation of Dean Brockman. Since then, Praught has guided the Broncos to an 18-25-5-2 record as the team continues to vie for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

“Devan has done an excellent job since taking over for Dean in October, managing the highs and lows that come with coaching such a young group effectively,” said Broncos general manager Chad Leslie. “I felt comfortable with Devan in this role moving forward. He has a history of winning and understands the importance of the process we have to go through to get there.”

Prior to joining the Broncos, Praught spent eight seasons at Athol Murray College of Notre Dame as both a coach and a teacher. He led the Notre Dame U18 AA Hounds to a provincial championship in the 2013-14 season before two years as head coach of the Notre Dame U18 AAA Argos program from 2014-2016.

He then coached the Notre Dame U18 AAA Hounds team for the next five seasons, compiling a combined 134-35-13 record, winning two SMAAAHL titles in 2017-18 and 2018-19 and also winning the U18 national championship, the Telus Cup, in 2019.

He also served as the head coach of Team Saskatchewan during the WHL Cup in 2019, leading them to their first-ever goal medal at the event.

“I look forward to investing in the growth of our players, serving them and contributing to a first-class organization,” added Praught. “We take a lot of pride in competing with high energy night in and night out. I really believe we’ve taken a step in our internal belief, which is a credit to the guys for showing up daily with great attitudes, prepared to work and holding each other accountable. I’m very excited about our group and our immediate future.”

As a player Praught spent parts of three seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League from 2004-2007 before five years at the USports level, four at St. Thomas University in Fredericton, New Brunswick, and one year at the University of Prince Edward Island in 2011-12.

The Broncos return to game action this weekend when they host the Edmonton Oil Kings for a pair of games on Friday and Saturday.