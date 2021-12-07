OHL Announces Additional Postponed Sudbury Wolves Home Games

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League announced today changes to the League’s regular season schedule of games.

As a result of the continued suspension of team activities for the Sudbury Wolves Hockey Club due to 12 positive tests for Covid-19, the following games have been postponed:

Friday, December 10 – Soo Greyhounds at Sudbury Wolves

Sunday, December 12 – Soo Greyhounds at Sudbury Wolves

The OHL continues to work in consultation with the League’s Chief Medical Officer while the Wolves follow the guidance of Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

The Sudbury Wolves and the OHL will not be providing comment or identifying affected individuals. The OHL will provide rescheduling information on these games, along with previously postponed Wolves games on December 1st, 3rd and 4th as dates are confirmed.