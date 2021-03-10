OHL Alumni Notebook: Mar. 9, 2021

The Ontario Hockey League typically runs the ‘OHL Weekend Notebook’ each Monday. With the delay to our 2020-21 season, we’ll spend time covering the League’s top alumni from across the National Hockey League with the ‘OHL Alumni Notebook.’

KANE SET FOR 1000TH NHL GAME

After recently scoring his 400th career NHL goal, London Knights graduate Patrick Kane is preparing to play in his 1000th career NHL game on Tuesday night. Kane, who joked on his Twitter account Monday about having trouble sleeping, will be in the lineup when the Blackhawks visit the Dallas Stars. Kane sits second in NHL scoring with 38 points and is on a current four-game point streak. The 32-year-old from Buffalo, NY will become the seventh player in Blackhawks history to play in 1,000 games, joining Stan Mikita, Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook, Bobby Hull, Eric Nesterenko and Bob Murray.

My 1,000th game just won’t be the same without you, #Blackhawks fans! Here’s a special message for everyone who has been cheering me on since I first put on the Chicago sweater on October 4, 2007 pic.twitter.com/JZhc5n8HjH — Patrick Kane (@88PKane) March 9, 2021

DEBRINCAT SCORES 100TH GOAL, RECORDS 200TH POINT ON SAME SHOT

Former OHL Player of the Year Alex DeBrincat reached a pair of milestones on one shot Friday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning. DeBrincat scored a pair of goals, recording the 100th of his NHL career while also picking up his 200th career point in the process. The Erie Otters graduate reached the century mark in his 255th game. Only four active U.S.-born players required fewer contests including Auston Matthews, Bobby Ryan, Kyle Connor and Jake Guentzel.

Alex DeBrincat scored his 100th career regular-season goal with the @NHLBlackhawks, just five days after teammate Patrick Kane recorded his 400th. In fact, @Brinksy97 hit the 100-goal mark in exactly 50 games fewer than @88PKane (305 GP). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/2pp0OYIvhy — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 6, 2021

RAKELL RED HOT FOR DUCKS

Plymouth Whalers graduate Rickard Rakell has had a hot stick of late, putting up back-to-back three point performances as part of a six-game point streak. The Anaheim Ducks winger has 12 points in his last six outings for a total of 19 (6-13–19) in 26 contests this season. A 27-year-old from Sundbyberg, Sweden, Rakell played three seasons in Plymouth from 2010-13 and was Anaheim’s first round (30th overall) pick in 2011.

MARCHMENT SCORES FIRST NHL GOAL

Former Erie Otters, Hamilton Bulldogs and Mississauga Steelheads winger Mason Marchment lit the lamp for the first time in his NHL career on Thursday. The 25-year-old from Uxbridge, Ont. was never drafted into the OHL or the NHL but has five points (3-2–5) through seven games with the Florida Panthers this season. The son of former long-time NHL defenceman Bryan Marchment, Mason played two OHL seasons from 2014-16 and has spent much of his past four seasons in the American Hockey League.

Former undrafted #OHL forward Mason Marchment scored his first career #NHL goal Thursday night at the age of 25. The @ErieOtters, @BulldogsOHL and @OHLSteelheads grad reached the milestone with #FlaPanthers in his ninth career NHL game. pic.twitter.com/PdrBCsyW7A — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) March 5, 2021

LORENTZ SCORES FIRST NHL GOAL

Steven Lorentz scored the first goal of his NHL career last Tuesday. The Peterborough Petes grad found the scoresheet in his 12th game of the season, helping the Carolina Hurricanes defeat the Nashville Predators 4-2. A 24-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., Lorentz played for the Petes for four seasons from 2013-17 and was a seventh round pick by the Hurricanes in 2015. He recorded 46 points (23-23–46) over 61 games with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers in 2019-20.

Give it up for @slorentz96 and his first NHL goal! pic.twitter.com/KyAWW3R9T9 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 3, 2021

TODD LEADS AHL SCORING RACE

Former Ottawa 67’s forward Nathan Todd sits atop the AHL scoring race. The Manitoba Moose attacker has 16 points (7-9–16) through 13 games on the season, recording a point in 11 of his 13 outings. Todd, 25, has spent much of the past three seasons with the now defunct Brampton Beast of the ECHL, recording 31 points (11-20–31) in 26 games in 2019-20 while also splitting time between Manitoba and Belleville of the AHL. The Kemptville, Ont. product played for the 67’s from 2014-16, recording 97 points (36-61–97) over 116 regular season games.