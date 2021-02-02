OHL Alumni Notebook: Feb. 1, 2021

The Ontario Hockey League typically runs the ‘OHL Weekend Notebook’ each Monday. With the delay to our 2020-21 season, we’ll spend time covering the League’s top alumni from across the National Hockey League with the ‘OHL Alumni Notebook.’

McDAVID NAMED SECOND STAR OF THE WEEK

An incredible week garnered the NHL’s second star honours for Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid. The Erie Otters graduate posted four goals, eight assists and 12 points in four games as the Oilers went 2-2. McDavid scored an overtime winner against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday finishing with two goals and an assist in a 4-3 decision. He collected a goal and four assists in Sunday’s 8-5 triumph over the Ottawa Senators. McDavid leads the NHL with 22 points (8-14–22) through 11 games this season.

Connor McDavid of the @EdmontonOilers recorded five points in a game for the sixth time in his NHL career. Only one active NHL player has more regular-season games with five or more points – Evgeni Malkin, with eight in 554 more career outings. #NHLStats: https://t.co/3WEfSGZD2npic.twitter.com/Z8oWgQQPcp — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 1, 2021

KYROU, SUZUKI OFF TO TREMENDOUS STARTS:

Former Red Tilson Trophy recipient Jordan Kyrou of the St. Louis Blues is his team’s early season scoring leader. The Sarnia Sting franchise assists leader has 10 points (5-5–10) through nine games, eclipsing his 28-game point total from last season. Another recent OHL graduate in Nick Suzuki, who hoisted the Robertson Cup as OHL Playoff MVP of the Guelph Storm in 2019, had points through each of his first seven games of the season, putting himself in elite Canadiens company with one of the longest point streaks to start a season. The 21-year-old from London, Ont. recorded a goal and an assist in Monday’s win over Vancouver to bring his point total to nine (3-6–9) through nine games.

Jordan Kyrou leads the @StLouisBlues with 5-5—10 this season (8 GP) and has already eclipsed his 28-game point total from 2019-20 (4-5—9). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/Kz57oGhHAt — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 31, 2021

DELLANDREA, KUOKKANEN AND McLEOD FIND BACK OF THE NET:

A trio of young OHL graduates scored their first career NHL goals this past week. Reigning Mickey Renaud Captain’s Trophy recipient Ty Dellandrea struck for the Dallas Stars on Thursday, getting help from defenceman Miro Heiskanen in a 7-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Dellandrea, who graduated as captain of the Flint Firebirds following the 2019-20 season, finished the game with a goal and an assist. Former Mississauga Steelheads captain Michael McLeod picked up his first marker last Tuesday as the New Jersey Devils fell to the Philadephia Flyers 5-3. McLeod scored a pair of goals in a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Devils teammate Janne Kuokkanen also scored his first in the NHL, lighting the lamp on Saturday as New Jersey fell to Buffalo 4-3. The 22-year-old Finnish winger tallied in his 20th career contest.

LORENTZ MAKES NHL DEBUT:

Peterborough Petes graduate Steven Lorentz made his NHL debut with the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday in a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 24-year-old from Waterloo, Ont. played in Peterborough from 2013-17 and was a seventh round pick of the Hurricanes in 2015. The big forward played three years of minor pro, making stops in the ECHL and AHL before making his debut. He picked up his first career assist in a 4-1 win over Dallas on Saturday.

PERRY, DUCHENE AND MARTIN HIT MILESTONES:

Three NHL veterans who came out of the Ontario Hockey League hit career milestones, with former London Knights Memorial Cup champion Corey Perry picking up his 800th career point in fine fashion with the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. Perry picked up an assist on a goal by Jeff Petry as the Habs took it to the Vancouver Canucks on home ice. Nashville Predators forward Matt Duchene suited up in his 800th career NHL contest. The former Brampton Battalion star is in the midst of his 12th NHL season and has three assists through his first eight games. Former Sarnia Sting winger Matt Martin played in his 700th career contest. The Windsor, Ont. native made the jump to the OHL as a free agent walk-on invitation to training camp. He’s been in the NHL since 2009-10.

GRAVES RECOGNIZED AS ECHL ‘PLUS’ PLAYER OF THE MONTH:

Former London Knights Memorial Cup champion Jacob Graves of the Wichita Thunder led the ECHL with a plus-13 rating in the month of January. The Barrie, Ont. native is playing in his fifth ECHL season and has posted five points (1-4–5) through 13 games with the Thunder this season. In addition to his time in London, Graves played for the Mississauga Steelheads, Kingston Frontenacs and Oshawa Generals in his OHL career that spanned from 2011-16.